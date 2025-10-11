October 11, 2025 5:23 PM हिंदी

Chhattisgarh: Jal Jeevan Mission brings remarkable transformation in Sukma district

Sukma, Oct 11 (IANS) The Jal Jeevan Mission has brought a remarkable transformation to Polampalli village in Sukma District, Chhattisgarh, by successfully providing tap water connections to every household. This initiative ensures that residents now have access to clean and safe drinking water, significantly improving their quality of life.

Residents of Polampalli, who previously struggled with water shortages during the rainy and summer seasons, now benefit from a regular tap water supply under the Jal Jeevan Mission. This reliable access has solved the persistent problems of water scarcity.

The initiative has also brought much-needed relief to women and the elderly, who earlier had to travel long distances to fetch water, often facing physical hardship. With tap water now available at their doorstep, their daily struggles have been greatly reduced.

Benefits of Jal Jeevan Mission:

Access to clean drinking water has led to improved health outcomes for the villagers. The reduction in waterborne diseases is a direct result of the availability of safe water. Furthermore, the convenience of having tap water has enhanced the overall quality of life.

Economically, the villagers save both time and money, as they no longer need to spend resources on sourcing water from distant places. This additional time can now be devoted to other productive activities.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15, 2019, the Jal Jeevan Mission aims to provide clean drinking water to all rural households across India. As of February 1, 2025, the mission has connected over 15.44 crore rural households to tap water, which is nearly 79.74 per cent of all rural households. This is a significant increase from the 3.23 crore (17 per cent) households with connections at the mission’s inception.

The mission also seeks to free mothers and sisters from the age-old burden of fetching water, improving their health, education, and socio-economic conditions. It emphasises sustainability through water conservation, rainwater harvesting, and greywater management.

IANS also spoke to a local resident.

Mukesh Sahu, a local resident, said, "This initiative is helping all of us. We no longer face water problems."

With a strong community-centric approach, Jal Jeevan Mission promotes widespread awareness and participation, aiming to make water a national priority and bring dignity and ease of living to rural families.

--IANS

jk/dan

