‘Chhal Kapat The Deception’ trailer promises taut whodunit murder mystery

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming streaming series ‘Chhal Kapat The Deception’ was unveiled on Sunday.

The show is set against the backdrop of a village near Burhanpur, and stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, Kamya Ahlawat, Ragini Dwivedi, Tuhina Das, Yahhve Sharma, Pranay Pachauri, Smaran Sahu, and Anuj Sachdeva.

The story unfolds at an intimate destination wedding. Bride-to-be Alisha Dixit has chosen her ancestral haveli for the celebration, bringing together her childhood best friends, Mehak, Ira, and Shalu, under one roof for the first time in years. What begins as a joyful reunion soon takes a dark turn. As laughter fills the air and old memories are rekindled, long-buried tensions resurface, culminating in tragedy when Shalu, now a rising social media influencer, is found dead.

The celebration spirals into a psychological thriller, as suspicion, secrets, and betrayal cast shadows over the festivities. Each friend carries hidden scars and simmering resentments, and as the investigation deepens, every bond begins to fray.

Shriya Pilgaonkar essays the character of Inspector Devika as she leads the investigation into the murder.

Talking about the series, Shriya Pilgaonkar said, “‘Chhal Kapat The Deception’ isn’t your typical murder mystery or whodunnit. I’m thrilled to be playing a police officer for the first time—but what makes this role truly special is the complexity of the character. Devika isn’t just an officer; she’s someone haunted by a dark past, which in turn sharpens her investigative instincts”.

“She sees what others might miss, not in spite of her past, but because of it. It’s exciting to portray a cop who breaks the mold—Devika is sharp, and morally complex. Characters like hers are rarely seen in this space, where officers are often portrayed as strictly black or white. I am excited for viewers to watch me in this binge-worthy, past-faced whodunnit only on ZEE5 from 6th June”, she added.

The show is directed by Ajay Bhuyan, and is produced by Juggernaut Production.

Director Ajay Bhuyan shared, "From the very beginning, I envisioned ‘Chhal Kapat The Deception’ as more than just a murder mystery, I wanted to explore the dark undercurrents that run beneath seemingly joyous occasions. The wedding setting gave us the perfect canvas: drama, emotions, and stunning visuals, all wrapped in suspense”.

“Having Shriya Pilgaonkar on board as Inspector Devika was a game-changer. She hasn’t just played the role, she’s lived it. The trailer is just a glimpse, what lies ahead is a deeply layered story that will keep audiences hooked till the very end. This series has everything, drama, emotion, a stunning backdrop, and edge-of-the-seat suspense. It’s a full-on entertainment package, and I can’t wait for the audience to experience the thrilling journey we’ve created”, he added.

‘Chhal Kapat The Deception’ premieres on ZEE5 on June 6, 2025.

