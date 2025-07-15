Karan Veer Mehra’s tip: Avoid arrogance, complacency and ego

July 15, 2025 12:27 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Actor and Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra has shared some nuggets of wisdom in sportsman language and said “avoid arrogance, complacency and ego.”

Karan took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself playing football with actor Tiger Shroff and others. The clip starts with Karan entering the football ground in a T-Shirt that had his Silaa character's name “Zehraak” written on it. He and Tiger, who were in the same team, were seen hitting goals against the rival team.

“Na ho kuch jab , Sabř karo Ho sab kuch jab, Kadř karo..Avoid arrogance, complacency & ego a sportsman language...#football #ground #sports @allstarsfc_pfh..” Karan wrote as the caption.

Karan Veer is currently shooting for Omung Kumar’s “Silaa”. He recently shared his first look as Zehraak from the film and looked every inch dangerous.

Sharing the poster, Karan wrote, “Khud hi khuda, khud hi insaaf! Khauf ka naya naam – ZEHRAAK."

The film also stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sadia Khateeb in pivotal roles.

The film is being brought to life on an ambitious scale through a powerful collaboration. Presented by Zee Studios, it is a joint production of Blue Lotus Pictures and Stark Entertainment, in association with Innovations India.

The project is produced by Omung Kumar, Umesh KR Bansal, Pragati Deshmukh, Himanshu Tiwari, Ajay Singh, Dhananjay Singh, and others.

The 42-year-old actor began his career with the show Remix in 2004 and has later appeared in many shows. He is best known in television for his role in the serial Pavitra Rishta featuring Ankita Lokhande and late star Sushant Singh Rajput.

He has also worked in Hindi cinema such as Ragini MMS 2, Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Blood Money, Badmashiyaan and web series and short films like Sacred Games and Amen. He also won the stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

