Chetna Pande says she was ‘emotionally shattered and mentally disturbed’ during shoot of Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Actress Chetna Pande has opened up about a deeply challenging phase in her life. She revealed that she was "emotionally shattered and mentally disturbed" during the shoot of her recent release “Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past.”

Speaking exclusively to IANS, she shared how the difficult period affected her personally while she continued working on the project. When asked how she prepared herself mentally and emotionally for the character of Sunheri, Chetna Pande said, “I feel that life itself prepared me for this role. When I started shooting the film, I was going through a very difficult phase personally. I was emotionally shattered and mentally disturbed. However, I believe everything happens for a reason. Sometimes life puts us through hardships because it is preparing us for something meaningful.”

The most emotional and challenging period of my life coincided with the shooting of this film. In many ways, my personal journey mirrored Sunheri’s journey. I drew inspiration from my own experiences and channelled my pain into the character. The emotions I was carrying within myself became a part of Sunheri’s story,” she added.

When speaking about receiving the offer for the film and her first reaction, she said, “I think if Mr. Vikram Bhatt is directing a horror film, that itself is a reason to be excited. I have always believed that he is one of the pioneers of Indian horror cinema. He started a trend that changed the genre in our industry. The original Haunted was among the first major three-dimensional horror films in India, and it created a tremendous impact. Even today, people have not forgotten it. The craze surrounding the film remains alive. Audiences still remember its songs and its story.”

“In today’s world, where attention spans have become so short that people often struggle to watch even a brief video completely, it is remarkable for a film to remain in people’s hearts for so many years. That kind of lasting connection can only happen when there is genuine magic on screen.”

On a related note, “Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past” also featured Mimoh Chakraborty. Directed by Vikram Bhatt, the film was released in theaters on June 12, 2026.

--IANS

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