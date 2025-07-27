Chetan Hansraj recalls being impressed by Smriti Irani’s sharp memory on the set of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Popular television actor Chetan Hansraj has reflected on his time working with Smriti Irani on the iconic show “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.”

Recalling his experience, he shared how he was deeply impressed by her sharp memory and professionalism on set. Speaking to IANS, Chetan shared, “It was a wonderful experience to work with Smriti Irani. But here’s a fun story—I used to shoot with her body double most of the time because she was always busy! Then one day, I got this big 20-page scene and she showed up. I was so nervous! But she immediately put me at ease. She had already memorized not just her lines, but mine too! Her memory is incredible.”

When asked if the return of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi could challenge current top-rated shows, Chetan Hansraj expressed confidence in the show's legacy and emotional connect with audiences. “I strongly feel Kyunki will become one of the top shows again. It changed the landscape once, and it has the potential to do it again. Twenty-five years ago, Kyunki made people start watching TV. Right now, people are busy with OTT, YouTube, Instagram. But television brought families together—and we need that again.”

The Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actor also shared that he hopes the return of the iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi will help revive the golden era of Indian television. “Television has changed a lot, but not necessarily in terms of content. The golden age of television has passed. There was a time when TV was booming with fresh concepts and strong storytelling. Now, things feel stagnant. I hope with the return of shows like Kyunki, especially under Ekta ji and Smriti ji, the golden era can be revived.”

For the unversed, Chetan had played the role of Inspector Maan Singh Chauhan in “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.” The new season of the show is all set to premiere on July 29 on Star Plus. The highly anticipated new chapter of the reboot will see the iconic duo Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay reprise their beloved roles as Tulsi and Mihir Virani.

