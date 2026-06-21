Chennai Bulls' Savannah Bauder hails impact of Rugby Premier League

Hyderabad, June 21 (IANS) As the inaugural women's competition in the Rugby Premier League enters its decisive stages at the Gachibowli Stadium, Chennai Bulls fly-half Savannah Bauder has praised the improvements in Indian players confidence and performances.

Savannah has emerged as one of the standout performers of the season. The Canadian international currently leads the scoring charts of the Rugby Premier League. She described being part of the first-ever women’s RPL season as a special experience and highlighted the importance of the competition in inspiring future generations.

"To be part of the first ever women’s RPL season is very special. The league allows young athletes to showcase their talent against a great mix of competition. It not only provides visibility for women’s sport but also allows young viewers to understand the opportunities they could have in the future.

"Although we all came from different places and different rugby backgrounds, we share a common mindset of wanting to work hard for each other and back each other on and off the field. Everyone is willing to put their heads down and work, which has developed a strong connection that translates to our performances.”

Bauder also praised the development of the Indian players during the competition. "The Indian girls have shown exponential improvements in their confidence, truly showcasing their abilities on the field. This league has given them opportunities to learn in high-pressure situations alongside World Series athletes, pushing them to be better every game," she said.

She attributed her individual success to the collective effort and resilience shown by the Chennai Bulls throughout the season, saying, "This RPL season has shown our team a lot of ups and downs. We have been pushing to be better every game and after the win last night it really shows how our confidence in each other and trust in the process has brought us the outcome we deserved. My personal success is just a testament to our team’s ability to work hard for each other and showcase our talent on the field."

Reflecting on her own journey, Bauder revealed that she discovered rugby during high school after initially growing up playing soccer. She believes the sport’s unique community and culture have played a major role in shaping her both personally and professionally.

"Rugby has shaped who I am on and off the field. The connections with teammates, learning different perspectives and fostering a sense of community that truly feels like family no matter where you are has made this journey incredibly special," she added.

The Chennai Bulls are currently on top of the table with 13 points, in prime position to qualify for the final, scheduled for June 23.

--IANS

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