April 21, 2026 11:54 PM हिंदी

Charlotte Edwards backs Ecclestone as England’s key player for Women’s T20 World Cup

Sophie Ecclestone (File photo)

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) England head coach Charlotte Edwards has identified Sophie Ecclestone as a key player for the side ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, praising the spinner’s impressive comeback after a difficult phase last year.

Ecclestone had previously revealed that she nearly walked away from the game following a challenging Ashes tour. However, she returned strongly and finished as the third-highest wicket-taker at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, reaffirming her importance to the England setup.

Reflecting on her turnaround, Edwards said on the ESPNcricinfo Powerplay podcast: “I think it was important that Sophie took that break last year because it had been a tough few months. What we’re seeing now is someone who’s eager to wear that England shirt.”

The former England captain also highlighted Ecclestone’s desire to contribute beyond her primary role with the ball.

“She’s definitely doing a lot more with the bat, which I’m sure she’ll love me saying,” Edwards added. “She wants to be an all-rounder for the team. But the most important thing is that Sophie is playing with a smile on her face. If she’s happy, we’re in a good place.”

With England set to host the tournament, Edwards underlined the significance of playing a home World Cup, drawing on her own experience of leading the side to the title in 2009.

“It’s a home World Cup, and I’ve told the players this happens once in your career. You can really see that the players understand this is something very special that everyone wants to experience,” she said.

Although England are aiming to end their ICC title drought since 2017, Edwards said the team’s immediate focus remains on progressing through the group stage.

“In terms of who we see as a threat, we need to focus on our group. If you look too far ahead, the most important thing is getting out of the group and performing well.”

She added: “We’re focused on our first four opponents and how that plays out. We also recognize the threat from teams in the other group. That group is really strong with South Africa, India, and Australia, who have all been very successful lately. It’s going to be a tough competition.”

Hosts England have been placed in Group B alongside Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Ireland, West Indies, and Scotland. They will begin their campaign against Sri Lanka on June 12 at Edgbaston.

--IANS

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