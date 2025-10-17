Charbhatti village: From stronghold to naxal-free zone

Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli, once a hotbed of Maoist activity, is witnessing a gradual and steady shift towards progress. In the past five years, more than 70 Maoists have surrendered, carrying a collective bounty of Rs 2.8 crores.

The primary reason behind their ‘homecoming’ is apparently their disillusionment with the Maoist ideology.

Charbhatti village in Gadchiroli, which was once a stronghold of Naxalite activity, has now turned into a Naxal-free zone. Unlike earlier, the Maoists no longer hold sway in the region, and it’s the common people who are living life on their own terms without any veil of threat looming over them.

According to the elderly residents here, the Maoists' influence reigned supreme here in the years between 2002-2005. For arranging any public program or activity, permission was needed from them, but all that has changed now.

“Whether it was a small program or development work in the village, everything was done according to his thoughts and orders. During that time, the name of Suresh, the village's divisional commander, was on everyone's lips,” said a resident.

According to villagers, “Since Suresh surrendered, Naxalite activities started weakening. Today, Charbhatti village has become completely Naxal-free.”

Recalling the grim situation, villagers said, “Roads, drains, schools, and all govt projects were blocked. Whatever work was started, the Naxalites would stop it through intimidation or threats.”

However, over a period of time, this ideology failed because they punished and falsely accused innocent people of minor crimes in the village. This frustrated and alienated people.

Another villager told IANS that attempts were made to ban alcohol in the village; however, they tried to do it by intimidation and threats and therefore failed to achieve the objective.

“Today, under the leadership of the Tanta Mukt Samiti, the same village has become 100 per cent alcohol-free. The only difference is that while decisions used to be made out of fear, now people make collective decisions with an open mind,” villagers recounted.

Another villager shared, "Today, Naxalism does not influence our Charbhatti village. People are independent and making their own decisions.”

Just a day ago, 61 senior Naxal cadres surrendered before the Gadchiroli police, in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. And, this included a Polit Bureau member of the Central Naxal committee, Mallujola Venugopal Rao alias Bhupati. The cadres, carrying a collective bounty of Rs 6 crore, included senior rank members like divisional committee members, area committee members.

