PM Modi urges change of Bengal regime ruling over lies for 15 years​

Kolkata, April 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the last of his three campaign rallies in West Bengal on Saturday amid the crucial two-phase Assembly polls in the state next month, gave a call to the people of the state to change the Trinamool Congress regime, which he said had been ruling the people “over lies” for the last 15 years.​

He said, “You gave a chance to the previous Left Front regime for 34 years. Then you gave three consecutive chances to the Trinamool Congress government, which ruled over you for the last 15 years. They are winning consecutive elections, just making fake promises and abusing me. ​

“But I want to ask you, when there was no development in the state for the last 15 years, then how could there be any future development if you give Trinamool Congress another term of five years? For the last 15 years, a ruling model of corruption and terror. So change this regime this time, which has been ruling on lies for the last 15 years. Give us a chance for five years.”​

The Prime Minister was addressing a campaign rally in Kushmandi, South Dinajpur district, West Bengal.​

Earlier, he addressed two other campaign rallies, first at Katwa in East Burdwan district and the other at Jangipur in Murshidabad district.​

Speaking on the occasion, he also said that if the BJP comes to power in West Bengal, it would constitute a special committee with representation from retired judges of the Supreme Court to reveal instances of corruption and other related misrule during the 15 years of the Trinamool Congress regime.​

“The said committee will ensure justice for the victims of such misrule and corruption. Our sole aim is to bring out the people of West Bengal from this constant feeling and assure them of future development and peace,” PM Modi said.​

He also said that after coming to power, the first task of the BJP government in West Bengal will be to reopen all the rape and rape-and-murder-related files in the state. ​

“This is my guarantee to the women of West Bengal. Each such file will be reopened, and every culprit will be accounted for,” PM Modi said.​

--IANS

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