'Champions shouldn't grapple with abuse': Bajrang Punia demands 'swift and fair' probe into para-athlete harassment row

New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) Olympic medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia has called for a "swift and fair" investigation into allegations of mental harassment and abusive language levelled against Dronacharya Award-winning javelin coach Naval Singh by para-athletes. He stated, "Champions should be sweating it out on the field, not grappling with abuse."

Two-time Paralympic Games medallist Sumit Antil is among the country's top javelin throwers who allege harassment and use of abusive language by coach Naval Singh and have complained to the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

"The allegations of mental harassment made by para-athlete @sumit_javelin are extremely serious. Our champions should be sweating it out on the field, not grappling with systemic abuse. I appeal to the officials for a swift and fair investigation into this matter so that the truth comes to light,' Punia shared on X.

The written complaint was submitted to SAI on April 10, after the matter was raised with officials from SAI and the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI). Antil was the first to raise the issue with SAI.

Antil, who initiated the complaint, had said that he had experienced many incidents of verbal abuse, humiliation, and mental harassment by the said coach and eventually decided to take action.

A gold medallist at Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Paralympics had said he approached SAI Deputy Director Arunlal and the CEO of TOPS (Nash Johal) about the coach's behaviour. He alleged that he had experienced many incidents of verbal abuse, humiliation, and mental harassment by the veteran coach and eventually decided to take action.

Antil also revealed that he had earlier approached SAI officials for intervention but no action has been taken against coach Naval Singh despite multiple complaints.

However, the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) has sacked Dronacharya Awardee coach Naval Singh with immediate effect on Sunday after harassment allegations.

--IANS

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