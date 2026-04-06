Champions League: Bayern's Harry Kane ready for key duel against Real

Berlin, April 6 (IANS) As if to deliver good news, the sun briefly broke through the clouds when Harry Kane stepped onto the pitch at Bayern Munich's training ground just before noon. The key message from the symbolic scene was that the 32-year-old England captain is likely to be ready to join Bayern's squad for the crucial first leg of its UEFA Champions League quarterfinal against Real Madrid on Tuesday evening in Madrid.

Kane recently missed England's matches against Uruguay and Japan, as well as Bayern's league game in Freiburg last Saturday, because of ankle problems, reports Xinhua. Kane has undergone intensive treatment over the past few days and is expected to travel with Bayern to the Spanish capital later on Monday. Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund said the reigning German champions will continue to monitor the situation until kick-off.

Kane's influence on Bayern is undeniable, with 48 goals in 40 matches, including nine in 10 Champions League games. Despite growing hopes that he will be available for the strongest possible starting lineup, coach Vincent Kompany also has contingency plans to replace his main striker if necessary.

Alongside wingers Michael Olise and Luis Diaz, the former Tottenham striker is part of one of football's most dangerous attacking lines, but Serge Gnabry is ready to fill the central role if needed. The 18-year-old Lennart Karl could then move into the position behind the front line.

The preferred option, however, is to have Kane available. "He for nothing wants to miss that game," midfielder Joshua Kimmich said, adding: "He would even play in a wheelchair."

There was also good news regarding 40-year-old Manuel Neuer, as the former Germany goalkeeper returned from injury in Freiburg and appears ready for the meeting with Real.

While most of the lineup appears settled, Kompany still has to make final decisions at full-back. Josip Stanisic, Konrad Laimer, and Alphonso Davies are the candidates, with Davies holding an advantage on the left because of his pace.

While Kane's return has boosted confidence, Bayern's training sessions appeared focused on sharpening the team's resistance to counterattacks. With the advantage of playing the second leg at home on April 15, Bayern is focused on securing a solid result in the first meeting.

Kompany described the tie as one between evenly matched teams and refused to name a favourite. "We feel a great anticipation ahead of games like this," the coach said.

With the positive signs around Kane, Bayern's anticipation may rise even further as Kompany prepares for his 100th competitive game in charge of the 2020 treble winners.

--IANS

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