Champions League: Athletic Club hold PSG to goalless draw, Dortmund held by Bodo/Glimt

New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANS) Paris Saint-Germain were held to a goalless draw in Bilabao as Athletic Club became the first team in this season's Champions League to prevent the holders from scoring.

Unai Simon was the hero for the hosts, producing a string of big saves including two point-blank stops against Senny Mayulu and a late attempt by fellow Spaniard Fabian Ruiz.

Bardley Barcola came closest for Paris when he raced in behind but his shot crashed back off the crossbar as it remained all square at San Mames.

In another match, Bodo/Glimt twice battled back from behind to take a spirited point away at Dortmund with a 2-2 draw.

Dortmund largely controlled the game but Nikita Haikin in the Bodo goal made two smart saves to keep the visitors in it.

Julian Brandt opened the scoring for Dortmund, Haitam Aleesami equalising before the break. Brandt added his second before Haikin's stops allowed Jens Petter Hauge to wrongfoot Gregor Kobel down the other end and claim a battling draw for his side.

Elsewhere, Second-half goals from Weston McKennie and Jonathan David helped Juventus to back-to-back wins in the Champions League. Both sides had chances in the first half, Pafos striker Anderson hitting a post.

The hosts started the second half with real purpose, however, and the pressure finally told when McKennie blasted into the net after nice build-up play.

As Pafos pushed for an equaliser shortly after going behind they were hit on the counter, Kenan Yıldız picking out David who finished coolly to seal the points.

Copenhagen earned successive wins in the Champions League proper for the first time since 2010/11 as Andreas Cornelius swept in a 90th-minute winner at Villarreal for 3-2 win.

The visitors took an early lead when Mohamed Elyounoussi applied a first-time finish, but Villarreal levelled two minutes into the second period through Santiago Comesaña.

The Danish side retook the lead a minute later as Elias Achouri swept in Yoram Zague's cross with his first touch, Villarreal again pegging them back when Tani Oluwaseyi – another second-half introduction – prodded in on 56 minutes. Then came Cornelius' winner.

--IANS

bc/