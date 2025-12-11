Trailer of Dileep, Mohanlal's 'Bha Bha Ba' packs a punch!

Chennai, Dec 11 (IANS) The makers of director Dhananjay Shankar's explosive action entertainer 'Bha Bha Ba' (an acronym for 'Bhayam, Bhakthi, Bahumanam'), featuring actors Dileep, Mohanlal and Vineeth Sreenivasan in the lead, have now released a highly entertaining trailer of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Actor Mohanlal, who shared the link to the trailer on his social media pages, wrote, "Enter a world beyond logic, ruled by 𝑴a𝑫ness. #BhaBhaBa Trailer out now. #BhaBhaBa in cinemas worldwide, 𝟏𝟖𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓. #BhaBhaBaFromDec18 #BhayamBhakthiBahumanam #WorldOfMadness."

The film's trailer release comes a couple of days after a court cleared actor Dileep of all charges levelled against him in the actress assault case that rocked Kerala.

The trailer begins with Vineeth Sreenivasan inserting an audio cassette into a tape recorder to hear a voice that says, "You must have figured out who I am by now because my face has been put up in every nook and corner of this state." We are then introduced to Dileep's character in the film, who at one point in the trailer is seen saying, "This was the moment I was waiting for - my comeback moment."

The trailer makes it evident that the film will have a high dose of action and quite a bit of comedy as well. It gives the impression that Mohanlal will be seen making a cameo appearance in the film as Dileep's close friend. We also realise that there will be a flashback portion in the film that will show the bond between the characters played by Mohanlal and Dileep.

The film has triggered huge expectations as this will be the first film to hit screens after Dileep's acquittal. Also, the film has caught the attention of fans as Mohanlal will be seen making a cameo appearance in it.

Apart from Dileep, Vineeth Sreenivasan and Mohanlal, the film will also feature a host of actors including Dhyan Sreenivasan, Sandy, Balu Varghese, Baiju Santhosh, Saranya Ponvannan, Sidharth Bharathan and Redin Kingsley among others.

The film, produced by Gokulam Gopalan and Krishnamoorthy, has been co-produced by Baiju Gopalan and VC Praveen.

Music for the film is by Shaan Rahman while the film's original score has been composed by Gopi Sundar. Cinematography for the film is by Armo while its editing is by Ranjan Abraham. The story has been penned by writers Fahim Safar and Noorin Shereef.

The film is scheduled to hit screens on December 18 this year.

