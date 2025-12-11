Dia Mirza calls her b’day celebration ‘slow, mindful, simply magical’ amidst nature

Mumbai, Dec 11 (IANS) Actor Dia Mirza, who turned 44 on December 9, reflected on her birthday celebrations this year, calling the day “slow, mindful, simply magical” as she spent it surrounded by family and nature.

Taking to Instagram, Dia posted a string of pictures and went on to reveal that one of the highlights was sharing her birthday with her father, Rajiv Nath Rekhi, calling it “an honour” to celebrate together.

Alongside warm family moments with her husband Vaibhav and son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, the actress also posted snapshots of swaying trees, visiting birds and the soft, green landscape.

She wrote in the caption: “The most wonderful birthday celebration with family Slow, mindful, simply magical! Papa @rajivnathrekhi sharing my birthday with you is such an honour.”

She also thanked her husband, Vaibhav, for making the day “special and memorable”, expressing her gratitude for the effort he put into the celebrations.

“Thank you husband for making our celebrations so special and memorable @vaibhav.rekhi,” Dia wrote.

Dia added that this year felt even more special as she was joined by close ones.

The actress concluded: “This year was all the more special with you both @asyouwisha @ishvkhanna.”

Dia and Vaibhav got married in February 2021 and welcomed their first born, their baby boy Avyaan on May 14 the same year. Their son was born prematurely and was in the NICU for 2 months.

The actress was last seen in Nadaaniyan, a teen romantic comedy directed by Shauna Gautam. The film also stars Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mahima Chaudhry, Suniel Shetty, and Jugal Hansraj.

It tells the story of a privileged South Delhi school girl who gets a boyfriend-for-hire to get back at her family and classmates.

Dia won the title of Miss Asia Pacific International in 2000 after being crowned Femina Miss India Asia Pacific 2000. She made her acting debut with the Hindi film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein in 2001.

--IANS

dc/