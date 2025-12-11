'Towering statesman, scholar of exceptional depth': PM Modi pays tribute to Pranab Mukherjee

New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday honoured former President late Pranab Mukherjee on his birth anniversary, describing him as a "towering statesman" whose lifelong commitment to national service left an enduring impact on Indian democracy.

Born on December 11, 1935, in a Bengali family, Pranab Mukherjee rose to become one of India's most respected leaders. Serving as the country's President from 2012 to 2017, he was the first individual from West Bengal to hold the nation's highest constitutional office.

In a message shared on X, PM Modi said, "Tributes to Shri Pranab Mukherjee on his birth anniversary. A towering statesman and a scholar of exceptional depth, he served India with unwavering dedication across decades of public life. Pranab Babu's intellect and clarity of thought enriched our democracy at every step. It's a privilege that I got to learn so much from him over the many years we interacted."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid homage, noting that the former President's life would continue to guide India's democratic ideals. "Tributes to former President of India Pranab Mukherjee Ji on his Jayanti. A leader dedicated to public service, Mukherjee Ji's profound understanding of the constitution defined his tenures in public offices. His life and works will continue to inspire our democratic journey," Shah wrote on X.

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda offered his respects as well, stating, "My heartfelt tributes to Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee Ji on his Jayanti. His long journey in public service shaped India in many meaningful ways." He added that Mukherjee's "humility, vast knowledge and significant contributions" touched countless lives and would continue to motivate future generations committed to India's progress.

Throughout his career, Pranab Mukherjee held several key portfolios, serving at various times as Finance, Defence, Commerce and External Affairs Minister. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha five times beginning in 1969 and to the Lok Sabha twice between 2004 and 2012. For 23 years, he was part of the Congress Working Committee, the party's top decision-making body.

Between 2004 and 2012, Mukherjee played a central role in shaping landmark policy decisions on administrative reforms, the Right to Information, the Right to Employment, food and energy security, the expansion of IT and telecommunications, and the establishment of the UIDAI and the Metro Rail network.

Earlier in his career, during the 1970s and 1980s, he was instrumental in the creation of Regional Rural Banks in 1975, followed by the EXIM Bank of India and the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development between 1981 and 1982.

