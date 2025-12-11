When Udit Narayan nearly missed a flight just to record ‘Bole Chudiyaan’ lines

Mumbai, Dec 11 (IANS) Veteran playback singer Udit Narayan opened up about a dramatic incident from the recording of the evergreen hit “Bole Chudiyaan” from 2011 blockbuster “Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham”.

Recalling an unforgettable day on the sets of Indian Idol, Udit said what began as a routine recording suddenly turned into a frantic race against the clock. He had a live show to get to, his bags were already checked in at the airport, and the tension kept mounting.

“I told Jatin ji, take everyone’s voice, I’ll give a rough track because I’m stressed. If I miss my flight, I’ll be in big trouble. But composer Jatin Lalit insisted on recording the final lines right then.”

“The situation escalated into a brief argument before Udit ji finally rushed to the airport at the last possible minute,” Udit added.

Just when he thought the chaos had ended, the phone rang again.

“‘You only have a line or two left,” the recording team said, calling me right back to the studio.

With his luggage still on the plane, Udit returned to the studio, recorded the remaining lines of “Bole Chudiyaan,” and made it back to the airport just in time.

Reflecting on the incident, he quoted Vivekananda: “If you want to make history, you have to fight alone.”

Udit has sung in numerous other languages, including Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Bengali, Sindhi, Odia, Bhojpuri, Nepali, Malayalam, Assamese, Bagheli and Maithili.

He has won four National Film Awards. He won the National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer three times for the songs Mitwa from Lagaan , Jaane Kyon Log from Dil Chahta Hai, Chote Chote Sapne Zindagi Khoobsoorat Hai and Yeh Taara Woh Taara from Swades.

The Government of India honoured him with the Padma Shri in 2009 and the Padma Bhushan in 2016 for his contribution to arts and culture.

