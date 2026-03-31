March 31, 2026 9:23 PM हिंदी

Centre operationalises key reforms for e-com exports, courier trade from April 1

Centre operationalises key reforms for e-com exports, courier trade from April 1

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs has operationalised comprehensive reforms to streamline e‑commerce exports and courier-based trade, including the removal of the Rs 10 lakh value cap per courier consignment, the government said on Tuesday.

The reforms, effective April 1, are expected to significantly boost exports, especially for e-commerce exporters, by allowing greater flexibility in shipment value and enabling seamless exports through the courier mode, an official statement said.

It also eliminated the need to divert such shipments to conventional air or sea cargo solely due to value restrictions, the statement from the Ministry of Finance said.

Further, a Return to Origin mechanism for uncleared shipments has been approved to boost ease of doing business for MSMEs, artisans, and startups by reducing logistics inefficiencies, dwell time and transaction costs in courier‑based trade.

Uncleared or unclaimed imports that remain so for more than 15 days — and are not prohibited, restricted or under enforcement hold — may be returned to origin through a simplified process under the new rule, easing congestion at courier terminals and improving logistics efficiency.

The CBIC has also simplified the procedure for the re-import of returned or rejected goods, including those relating to e-commerce exports.

“A risk-based approach has been adopted in place of consignment-wise verification, and necessary amendments have been carried out in the relevant notification. In addition, a dedicated return module has been developed in the Express Cargo Clearance System to facilitate smooth processing of such returns,” the statement said.

These reforms are supported by system-based enhancements and process simplifications aimed at improving the overall efficiency of courier-based trade.

“The introduction of these measures marks another important milestone in the Government’s ongoing efforts to promote ease of doing business, strengthen India’s e-commerce export ecosystem and enhance the country’s competitiveness in global trade,” the ministry said.

India’s e‑commerce market, currently at $120–140 billion, is projected to reach $280–300 billion by 2030, even as it remains 7–8 per cent of total consumer spending, a recent report had said.

—IANS

aar/pk

LATEST NEWS

EU nations pledge 'full accountability' for war crimes in Ukraine

EU nations pledge 'full accountability' for war crimes in Ukraine

UAE: Two Indians among four injured by missile debris in Dubai

UAE: Two Indians among four injured by missile debris in Dubai

US presses Iran with strikes, open to deal (Photo: @SecWar/X)

US presses Iran with strikes, open to deal

Pakistan: Women remain severely underrepresented in police department

Pakistan: Women remain severely underrepresented in police department

Scotland women to host Bangladesh, Netherlands in T20 tri-series ahead of World Cup (Credit: Cricket Scotland)

Scotland women to host Bangladesh, Netherlands in T20 tri-series ahead of World Cup

IPL 2026: 'Always wanna come here and give my best,' says Marco Jansen

IPL 2026: 'Always wanna come here and give my best,' says Marco Jansen

Jharkhand’s Shiv Kumar and Prithvi Oraon are fastest men and women athletes on Day 7 of the inaugural edition of the Khelo India Tribal Games 2026 at the Kreeda Parisar ground in Jagdalpur on Tuesday. Photo credit: KITG 2026

KITG 2026 Day 7: Jharkhand’s Shiv Kumar and Prithvi Oraon are fastest men and women athletes

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Samrat Samprati Museum in Gandhinagar on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. Jainacharya Shri Padmasagar Surishwar Ji Maharaj Sahib, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi are also present. (Photo: IANS/PMO)

Strengthened roads and railways will bring investments: PM Modi in Gujarat (Lead)

IPL 2026: Boys in good place, says Dushmantha Chameera as DC set for season's first clash vs LSG (Credit: Delhi Capitals)

IPL 2026: Boys in good place, says Dushmantha Chameera as DC set for season's first clash vs LSG

Punjab Kings win toss, elect to bowl first against Gujarat Titans in match four of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, played at the PCA New International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Punjab Kings win toss, elect to bowl first against Gujarat Titans