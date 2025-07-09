Censor Board clears release of Shine Tom Chacko's 'Soothravakyam' with U/A certificate

Chennai, July 9 (IANS) The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared the release of director Eugien Jos Chirammel's upcoming film 'Soothravakyam', featuring actors Shine Tom Chacko and Vincy Aloshious in the lead, with a U/A certificate.

Taking to his Instagram page, the film's producer, Srikanth Kandragula, posted a poster of the film that read, "Censored U/A 13+." He also went on to say, "U/A 13+ Censor Done."

The film is now scheduled to hit screens on July 11 this year.

In fact, the film was to release much earlier. However, in June this year, the makers chose to postpone the release of the film to July 11.

Taking to his Instagram page, the film's producer, Srikanth Kandragula, had then posted a statement that read, "Dear Film Lovers, due to certain technical reasons, the release date of our upcoming film 'Soothravakyam' has been rescheduled. The movie will now hit theatres worldwide on July 11."

It further said, "From the very beginning of the shoot to the final stages of release, Soothravakyam has overcome several challenges. Throughout this journey, your constant support and encouragement have been our biggest strength. At this moment, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you who stood by us."

It went on to add, "We are extremely confident about the film, and we believe it has shaped up beautifully. That confidence is what led us to go for a worldwide release in both Malayalam and Telugu. We sincerely request your continued support as we take this film to audiences around the globe. With gratitude, Team SoothraVakyam."

The film, which has been directed by Eugien Jos Chirammel, is based on a story by Rejin S Babu. Cinematography for the film is by Sreeram Chandrasekharan while editing is by Nithish K T R. Music for the film has been scored by Jean P Johnson.

--IANS

mkr/