Censor Board clears actor Vikram Prabhu's 'Love Marriage' for release with 'U' certificate

Chennai, June 24(IANS) The Censor Board of Film Certification has now cleared director Shanmuga Priyan’s upcoming romantic comedy ‘Love Marriage’, featuring actors Vikram Prabhu and Sushmitha Bhat in the lead, with a clean 'U' certificate.

The censored version of the film, which will be a full-length family entertainer, has a run time of 126 minutes.

Taking to his X timeline to make the announcement, Vikram Prabhu wrote, "#LoveMarriage clean “U” certificate. Runtime : 2hrs 6mins. Ungal kudumbathudan ellorum vaarungal (All of you come with your families). A complete fun-filled, family entertainer on cards.Releasing in theatres on JUNE 27th. Directed by @Director_Priyan. A @RSeanRoldan musical. @sush_bhat94 @Meenakshidine @thilak_ramesh @barathvikraman @madhandop @Lyricist_Mohan @Rakarthik_dir @AssureFilms @riseeastcre @drswethashri @Pentelasagar @SakthiFilmFctry @SonyMusicSouth @proyuvraaj"

'Love Marriage', which is to hit screens worldwide on June 27 this year, is a romantic comedy that revolves around the funny developments that happen when a bridegroom who is 33 years old finally decides to get hitched and his family eventually finds a suitable alliance for him.

In an exclusive interview to IANS, Shanmuga Priyan had earlier said, “ This film will not only be about the late marriage issue but also about the relationship between the two families involved.”

Shanmuga Priyan, who is making his debut as a director with this film, had earlier worked as an associate director for filmmaker Anand Shankar on the films ‘NOTA’ and ‘Enemy’, and as a co-director for film maker Ra.Karthik on the film ‘Nitham Oru Vaanam’.

Sean Roldan, the current sensation in the Tamil music industry, has scored the music for this film, which has cinematography by Madhan Christopher. Bharath Vikraman is overseeing editing works and M. Murali is taking care of production designing. The film, laced with entertainment elements, is set against a rural backdrop.

The film has been produced by Rise East Entertainment in association with Assure Films.

