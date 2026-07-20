CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Ambassador of Benin discuss poll management, training

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) Chief Election Commissioner and Chairman of the Council of Member States of International IDEA Gyanesh Kumar on Monday discussed issues of cooperation in election management and training of poll staff with the Ambassador of Benin to India, Erick Jean-Marie Zinsou, an official said.

The meeting took place at Nirvachan Sadan, New Delhi, an official said in a statement.

The ECI shared photos of the meeting on social media and said, “Chief Election Commissioner and Chairman of Council of Member States of International IDEA @Int_IDEA Shri Gyanesh Kumar today met His Excellency Mr Erick Jean-Marie Zinsou, Ambassador of Benin to India at Nirvachan Sadan, New Delhi.”

“During the discussions, they resolved to work together closely on furthering the agenda charted out during the IICDEM, 2026. They also agreed to further cooperate on strengthening election management and training of election staff,” it said.

Earlier, while formally accepting the Chairship of the Council of Member States of the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA) for the year 2026, Gyanesh Kumar emphasised India's long democratic heritage.

He also highlighted the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) decades-long experience in conducting transparent and credible elections.

Addressing representatives of member countries, observer nations and officials of International IDEA in December 2025, Gyanesh Kumar delivered his acceptance remarks first in Hindi and then in English.

He described the Election Commission of India as a constitutional body entrusted with conducting elections to the offices of the President, Vice President, Parliament and state legislatures.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar noted that India, with over 900 million voters across 28 states and eight Union Territories, has a robust and well-established electoral system refined over nearly 75 years.

He also highlighted the scale of India’s election management, stating that during Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission becomes “the largest organisation on the planet,” deploying more than one million personnel across the country.

--IANS

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