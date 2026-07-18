Palani temple land fraud: CB-CID questions five officials, expands probe

Dindigul (Tamil Nadu), July 18 (IANS) The Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) has intensified its investigation into the alleged fraudulent registration of land worth nearly Rs 100 crore belonging to the historic Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani, Tamil Nadu, questioning five temple-related officials and carrying out searches linked to the case.

The investigation centres on 1.40 acres of prime land on Park Road at the foothills of the Palani temple. The property belongs to the Dhandapani Swamy Mutt Trust and, under a Madras High Court order, is administered by the Joint Commissioner of the Palani Murugan Temple as the trustee. The temple administration has since been managing the land.

Despite its estimated market value of around Rs 100 crore and its recent conversion into a parking facility for devotees, the land was allegedly registered in favour of two private individuals for just Rs 2 crore at the Palani Sub-Registrar’s Office earlier this month.

The registration triggered widespread controversy after it emerged that the property was under temple control.

Following a complaint by temple land section superintendent Muruganandam, police registered a case against former Palani Sub-Registrar Justin Manikandan, Murugadoss of Villupuram, Vellathurai of Pappankulam near Udumalpet, and Sethupathi of DKN Pudur.

Deputy Registrar Justin Manikandan and District Registrar Sasikala were later suspended. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court also declared the disputed registration invalid, paving the way for the case to be transferred to the CB-CID.

After taking over the investigation, CB-CID teams conducted searches across Dindigul, Madurai, Theni, Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar districts. Investigators visited the Palani temple office, collected land records, inspected the disputed property and examined revenue department documents connected to the transaction.

CB-CID Superintendent Sajitha questioned five individuals for nearly four hours at the Dindigul CB-CID office. Those examined included complainant Muruganandam, temple superintendents Ganapathy and Sivanesan, retired tahsildar Mariyappan, who had handled temple land matters, and retired Village Administrative Officer Chinnasamy.

Investigators also scrutinised original land records and sought details about those involved in the alleged sale and purchase. A separate CB-CID team searched the Palani Sub-Registrar’s Office, examined digital records and reviewed CCTV footage to identify people who visited the office on the day the disputed registration took place.

Investigators are now preparing to question the alleged buyer and seller, who are reportedly absconding. Searches were also carried out at the residence of former Sub-Registrar Justin Manikandan in Dindigul as part of the expanding probe.

Officials suspect that more individuals may have played a role in the alleged land fraud, and further questioning is expected in the coming days.

--IANS

aal/skp