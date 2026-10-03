Case filed against CJP supporters over unauthorised gathering at Mumbai's Shivaji Park

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) A case has been registered on Saturday against supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) for holding an unauthorised gathering, raising slogans and making announcements at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

According to Mumbai Police, around 400 to 500 unidentified supporters and protesters, including CJP members Ajinkya Shinde, Pranay Ahire, Ashutosh Ranka, Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, Afreen Nawaz, Soumya Korde, Ankit Bhardwaj, Vijay Malangi and Yogesh Ingale, gathered without permission at Gate number 6 of Shivaji Park grounds, in front of the Meenatai Thackeray Memorial in Dadar West.

The gathering reportedly took place between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. within the jurisdiction of the Shivaji Park police station.

Police said the protesters gathered on a public road and raised slogans creating a law and order situation. Loudspeakers were also reportedly installed without the required permission.

Following the incident, the Shivaji Park police registered a case against the concerned persons under Sections 189(2) and 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 37(1), 37(3) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

On Friday, the CJP had launched its 'Jail Bharo' protest, demanding the immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, amid reports of purported differences within the Election Commission.

Despite heavy police deployment and the denial of formal permission to hold the protest at Shivaji Park, thousands of citizens and supporters reportedly gathered at the venue. Slogans targeting the Central government and the Election Commission were raised during the demonstration.

The protest, described by organisers as 'Season 2' of their movement, was held despite the Mumbai Police denying permission. Security personnel were deployed in large numbers, while barricades were erected across parts of the Dadar area.

The demonstration also received support from public figures, intellectuals and Bollywood personalities, who attended the event and spoke about the importance of voting rights and democratic institutions. Among those present were actors Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah, as well as musician Vishal Dadlani.

The personalities who attended the gathering reiterated the importance of protecting voting rights and democratic institutions.

Actor Prakash Raj also extended his support through a recorded visual message, urging citizens to safeguard democratic values.

Addressing the gathering, CJP founder Abhijit Dipke had criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Dipke formally launched the 'Jail Bharo' call and said that peaceful assembly in defence of voting rights was a fundamental constitutional right.

He also challenged the Maharashtra Chief Minister over police warnings against unlawful assembly.

"Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, you spoke about putting us in jail for just three days. Had you said three months, the whole of Mumbai would have been brought to a complete standstill," Dipke said.

--IANS

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