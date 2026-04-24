April 24, 2026 11:50 PM हिंदी

Carlos Alcaraz to miss French Open 2026 due to wrist injury.

Carlos Alcaraz to miss French Open 2026 due to wrist injury.

New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) Carlos Alcaraz will miss the upcoming French Open 2026 after confirming he is withdrawing due to a wrist injury. This is a significant setback for his chance to win a third consecutive title at Roland Garros.

The world No. 2 sustained the injury during his first-round match against Otto Virtanen at the Barcelona Open, which forced him to withdraw from that event shortly after. Recent medical tests have now ruled him out of both the Italian Open in Rome and the French Open.

“After the test results we got today, we have decided that the safest choice is to be careful and not participate in Rome or Roland Garros, while we evaluate the situation to figure out when I can get back on the court,” Alcaraz said in a statement on Instagram. “This is a tough time for me, but I believe we will come back stronger.”

The 22-year-old had already pulled out of the Madrid Open on April 17, raising concerns about his fitness as he approached the clay-court season. His absence from Roland Garros is particularly important given his recent success on clay.

Alcaraz, a seven-time Grand Slam champion, is a two-time defending champion in Paris, having won the title in 2024 and 2025. His 2025 victory was especially thrilling as he saved three championship points against Jannik Sinner in a dramatic final. Earlier this year, he also became the youngest man to achieve a career Grand Slam with his win at the Australian Open.

Despite this setback, Alcaraz has had a strong 2026 season, with a record of 22-3 and a title win in Doha. However, he fell from the top of the rankings after losing to Sinner in the Monte Carlo Masters final on April 12.

With the clay season now disrupted, Alcaraz's focus shifts to recovery. He aims to return fully fit and continue his rise in men's tennis.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

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