Cara Delevingne reveals the reason behind nearly cancelling first night of tour

Los Angeles, June 8 (IANS) Hollywood actress Cara Delevingne has shared that she nearly had to cancel the first night of her tour as she was dealing with a dental drama.

The night before her gig in Berlin, Germany, on June 1, the 33-year-old model and actress had to undergo some "pretty gross dental work" that could have derailed her performance, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Speaking onstage at silent green, quoted by The Sun, she said, “I just wanted to say a little thank you to the German people, but also to the Berlin dentistry society and one specific person”.

She further mentioned, “I don’t know if he’s here, but his name is Dr Felix. Without him, I wouldn’t have been able to do the show tonight because, I’m not going to go into it but I had some pretty gross dental work that had to be done very late at night. So, thank you. I’ll probably have to go and see him after this as well”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the run will also see Cara play London, Paris, Los Angeles and New York this month. Cara recently shared the debut singles I Forgot and Out of My Head, accompanied by a seven‑minute short film directed by Emmy winner Jessica Lee Gagne. The tracks mark the first preview of Cara’s debut album, due later this summer.

She co‑wrote ‘I Forgot with Trey Campbell’ and worked with producer BJ Burton, who is known for collaborations with Bon Iver, Nine Inch Nails and Charli xcx, to craft a sound that pushes her into darker, more experimental territory.

The song layers fragile vocals over jagged distortion and heavy synths, setting the tone for a project that leans into emotional rawness. The vulnerable lyrics touch on drug and alcohol addiction and mental struggle. Its companion track, Out of My Head, shifts into a trip‑hop pulse before erupting into drum ’n’ bass.

Jessica’s short film mirrors that sense of disorientation, placing Cara inside a series of staged scenes that repeatedly collapse to reveal the machinery behind them. As the walls fall away, she fights, dances and screams her way through the chaos, blurring the line between performance and reality.

--IANS

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