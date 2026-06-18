June 18, 2026 6:54 PM हिंदी

Capsey, Corteen-Coleman in line for Test debut after being included in England’s squad for India clash

Alice Capsey and Tilly Corteen‑Coleman in line for Test debut after being included in England’s squad for India clash at Lord's from July 10-13. Photo credit: England Cricket/X

London, June 18 (IANS) Batting all-rounder Alice Capsey and left-arm spinner Tilly Corteen‑Coleman are in line for their maiden Test appearances after being named in England’s 15‑member squad for the historic one-off clash against India, to be played at Lord’s from July 10-13.

Crucially, the one-off Test match will take place five days after the Women’s T20 World Cup final is staged at Lord’s. Apart from the duo currently participating in the mega event, Mady Villiers will also hope to make her Test debut, while the Lancashire duo of pacer Grace Potts and wicketkeeper-batter Ellie Threlkeld could earn their first international cap in any format for England.

Batter Emma Lamb and fast bowler Issy Wong have also been included after not being a part of England’s most recent Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in January last year, while Charlie Dean misses out.

The four-day match, set to be the first women’s Test to be played at Lord’s, comes after the iconic venue hosted its 150th men’s Test earlier this month via England-New Zealand clash. Nat Sciver‑Brunt is all set to become the first England women’s captain to lead her side in a Test at Lord’s, while Heather Knight is looking to play in her 15th Test match.

“We have selected a strong Test squad under the leadership of Nat Sciver-Brunt for what will be another historic few days at Lord’s for women’s cricket. Test cricket is a rare and wonderfully challenging experience in the women’s game, and I know how proud our players are to represent England in this format.

“For the 11 women who will get the chance to be the first to enjoy that feeling at Lord’s, it will be a moment to savour,” said Clare Connor, ECB’s Managing Director of Women’s Cricket, in a statement on Thursday.

England squad: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Grace Potts, Ellie Threlkeld, Mady Villiers, and Issy Wong

--IANS

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