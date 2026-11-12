Can’t target anyone individually, India bowl well as a unit, says Tim Seifert

Mount Maunganui, Nov 12 (IANS) New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert said India’s bowling attack was too well-rounded for his side to single out any one bowler to target in matches and credited the discipline shown by the visitors' line-up for keeping the hosts under pressure in the ongoing ODI series.

India currently lead the series 2-0 after the third match was lost to rain in Hamilton. In both of New Zealand’s defeats in Auckland and Wellington, they were undone by Indian pacers Arshdeep Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi and Gurnoor Brar, who’s the leading wicket-taker of the series with seven scalps.

“They all bowl very well, they all do something slightly different. Having Arshdeep (Singh) as a left hander, I think it’s crucial as well. But to be honest, they work well as a unit. They all do something a little bit different. To their credit, they didn’t miss much on those wickets the last two games. I can’t really target anyone individually; I think they do a very good job together,” Seifert said in the pre-match press conference.

He also admitted that conditions had made life difficult for New Zealand’s batters. “It’s good. I think look, obviously the result hasn’t necessarily gone our way, but we’ve obviously been put in some tricky situations with the wickets as well. So, look, it’s a new bunch of guys here. A few guys have left (for the Test series starting on November 19), so we’re just focusing on the next two games ahead.”

Seifert further said the remaining matches were a chance for a changed side to come together ahead of the 2027 Men’s ODI World Cup. “We always look to try and go out there and win every game.

“Don’t get me wrong, you want to look win every series, but the big picture is obviously the World Cup coming up as well. So it’s about you know learning and jellying as a team, and there’s obviously a few changes as well, so it’s giving those guys the opportunity.”

He also expressed confidence that big-hitting batter Fin Allen would fit in comfortably in the middle order. “Look, he’s a talented player. He’s done very well for New Zealand also around the world as well. So with his skill set he can adapt where wherever. It’ll be exciting to seeing him potentially come in the middle order there.”

Seifert has been opening the batting in the series and confirmed he would also keep wicket in the fourth match. “I’ve enjoyed it. It’s been a wee while - also opening the batting for the first time as well. My other games have been in the middle order, so it’s been a new role as well, which I’ve enjoyed, and hopefully we can win a toss or have a good wicket. Yes, I will be keeping.”

Asked about changes in personnel on both sides for the last two games, Seifert said the challenge stayed the same, whoever took the field. “Oh look, to be honest, no matter who India play or whoever we play as well, we’re out there for the challenge, and everyone’s an international cricketer out there.

“So, whoever steps into their role, they’re gonna try their best. Same with us, whoever steps into the role that the boys have left, everyone’s gonna try their best as well,” he concluded.

--IANS

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