When Priyanka Chopra revealed that the Indian wedding was Nick Jonas’ idea

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Global couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in December 2018 at a lavish wedding in Jodhpur. The couple got hitched as per both Hindu and Christian traditions.

Back in 2019, when PeeCee appeared on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', the 'Barfi' actress revealed that it was Nick who pitched the idea of getting married in India.

Talking to Jimmy, Priyanka shared that she always wished to get married on a private island; however, Nick suggested that they should get hitched in India.

PeeCee said, “I always wanted to get married in a private island away from everything. We were like really stressed out about it cause we thought Seychelles, Maldives, Mauritius and nothing was working out, how will we fly everyone and the logistics."

The 'Fashion' actress added that while they were still pondering over their wedding venue, Nick suddenly suggested, “Why aren’t we doing this in India? Shouldn’t I be taking my bride from her home?”

Giving some more fun insights into their relationship, PeeCee added that while most things do not work in her house, Nick's house, on the other hand, is extremely well maintained.

Comparing Nick’s house with hers, she said, “Now nothing works in my house because I am never in my house; my coffee machine doesn’t work, and the air-conditioning makes a sound. My house is cute, it’s beautiful...but nothing works. Even my doorbell doesn’t work now.”

“When I go to Nick’s house, it makes me so nervous, as when something is so super clean and when you take off your shoes, it bothers you. His house is just perfect. My dog peed on his carpet, and it’s a white carpet too. Before he came home, I went through everything... cleaners, baking soda, scrubbing... but he still noticed," she added.

--IANS

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