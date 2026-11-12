Piyush Goyal pitches India as safe investment haven amid global uncertainties

New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday urged global businesses to invest in the country, pitching it as a safe destination amid global economic uncertainties and calling on companies to set up manufacturing and technology operations in the world's fastest-growing major economy.

Addressing the CII Partnership Summit 2026 in Visakhapatnam, the minister urged investors to "make India your address" for their next factory, design centre and global capability centre, while asking industries to focus on quality and sustainability.

"Invest in factories, hotels, and data centres because India is a safe destination," Goyal added.

The minister also called on India's trading partners to expand their presence in the country, saying opportunities were available across a range of sectors.

India's strengths lie in its talent pool, entrepreneurs, manufacturing capabilities and growing startup ecosystem, Goyal said.

According to him, these factors position the country to help shape the future of the global economy.

"The success of Indian talent across the globe is not just an achievement for an individual, it is an opportunity for India's growth, prosperity and progress," he said.

"When India rises, the world finds new possibilities."

At the same event, he also stated that India respects intellectual property rights and does not steal technology, positioning the country as a trusted investment destination amid growing concerns over technology security.

"India always respects intellectual property rights. We do not steal anyone's technology. We ensure that whatever is rightfully yours remains with you," the minister said.

"In a world full of Kattappas, India offers you a partner that will not stab you in the back," he said.

"Trust is the scarcest commodity. It is most difficult to find," he said.

"If the 20th century was dictated by cost arbitrage, the 21st will be defined by trust arbitrage."

The minister said India offered predictability at a time when geopolitical conflicts were disrupting global trade.

--IANS

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