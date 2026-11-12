India, South Africa discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation

Pretoria, Nov 12 (IANS) India and South Africa held the 12th round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in Pretoria, reviewing their Strategic Partnership, exploring avenues to expand bilateral cooperation and discussing regional and global issues of mutual interest, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

According to the MEA, during the consultations held on Wednesday, both sides reviewed the entire spectrum of the Strategic Partnership, including high-level exchanges, institutional mechanisms and cooperation in areas such as trade and investment, defence and security, development partnership, science & technology, education, counter-terrorism, cheetah conservation, culture and people-to-people ties.

They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in multilateral fora.

The Indian delegation was led by Janesh Kain, Joint Secretary (East & Southern Africa), MEA, and the South African delegation was led by Ambassador David Malcomson, Acting Deputy Director General, Directorate of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO).

"India and South Africa share historically close and friendly relations marked by regular high-level visits and other exchanges. The year 2027 will mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Strategic Partnership between the two countries, providing an important milestone to further strengthen and diversify bilateral cooperation," the MEA stated.

Both sides also reaffirmed their commitment to deepen the India – South Africa Strategic Partnership and agreed to hold the next round of Foreign Office Consultations in India at a mutually convenient date.

Earlier in September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, where the two leaders discussed bilateral ties and global issues of mutual interest.

"They affirmed that the close and longstanding relations between India and South Africa is rooted in shared historical struggles, strong cultural affinities, robust economic ties, and deep people-to-people connections," the MEA mentioned in a statement.

PM Modi stated that India and South Africa will work closely for Africa's progress, the priorities of the Global South, and a more balanced global order.

"Delighted to meet President Cyril Ramaphosa on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Delhi. We reviewed the full breadth of the India-South Africa Strategic Partnership, including: The India-SACU trade agreement. Mining and critical minerals. Infrastructure. Food security. DPI and emerging technologies. Skilling. Our partnership is rooted in history and firmly focused on the future. We will work closely for Africa's progress, the priorities of the Global South and a more balanced global order," PM Modi posted on X, following the meeting.

--IANS

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