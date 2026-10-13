Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand to arrive in Delhi today

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand will arrive in New Delhi on Tuesday for a three-day visit.

During her visit, Anand will hold a meeting with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Wednesday to advance cooperation on priorities identified in the bilateral roadmap, including trade, energy, people-to-people ties and security and defence.

The meeting will be the 11th between EAM Jaishankar and Anita Anand since September 2025, reflecting the frequency of diplomatic contacts between Ottawa and New Delhi.

The Canadian government described the continuing engagement as part of a growing bilateral relationship.

The planned discussions cover areas that both countries have identified as priorities for expanding their economic and strategic partnership.

She is also scheduled to meet Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary in New Delhi, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

In New Delhi, Anand will also participate in the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, joining a panel discussion on middle powers and the changing global order.

According to Global Affairs Canada, she will emphasise the importance of multilateral and plurilateral cooperation at a time of geopolitical uncertainty.

The minister will also highlight Canada's role as a reliable partner for India and the broader Indo-Pacific region.

The visit comes as Canada seeks to deepen engagement with major international partners amid changing global economic and security conditions.

The Canadian announcement places trade, energy and defence cooperation alongside diplomatic engagement, indicating the range of issues expected to feature in Anand's discussions with EAM Jaishankar.

Following her engagements in India, Anand will travel to the United Arab Emirates for talks with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

EAM Jaishankar and Anita Anand last met on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York in September.

Following the meeting, EAM Jaishankar, in a post on X, wrote, "Always a pleasure to meet FM Anita Anand of Canada #UNGA81. A productive discussion as we prepare to take the relationship to a higher level," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

--IANS

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