October 09, 2026 5:10 PM हिंदी

Canada: Punjab-origin man shot dead in British Columbia, investigation underway

Canada: Punjab-origin man shot dead in British Columbia, investigation underway (File Image)

Ottawa, Oct 9 (IANS) A 23-year-old man of Punjab origin was killed outside a commercial complex in Langley in Canada's British Columbia, in what Canadian authorities suspect was a targeted attack. An investigation is being conducted into a possible connection between the killing and the burning of a vehicle following the shooting, a report has detailed.

The incident took place when officers from the Langley detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) were sent to the 6,000 block of 200 Street after they received reports of gunfire at around 9:45 pm (local time) on October 5, Khalsa Vox reported.

Officers at the site of the incident found a young man lying injured in the parking lot of a business complex near 200 Street and 60 Avenue. Emergency responders tried to revive the man, but he succumbed to his injuries on the spot. Canadian authorities have not revealed the identity of the victim, a resident of Langley with roots in Punjab.

Around 20 minutes after the shooting, police were alerted to a vehicle engulfed in flames near the intersection of 232 Street and 75 Avenue. Subsequently, investigators found a charred sedan, which they believe may have been linked to the attack, according to a report in Khalsa Vox.

Investigators have started a probe into whether the vehicle was intentionally set on fire to destroy evidence or hide the movement of those behind the attack. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been conducting the probe in coordination with Integrated Forensic Identification Services, Langley RCMP and the British Columbia Coroners Service, Khalsa Vox reported.

Preliminary findings have indicated that the victim may have been deliberately singled out. The possibility of the involvement of the gang has emerged; however, the investigators have not yet publicly confirmed any such link. Police is yet to identify or detain any suspects.

--IANS

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