Cameron Diaz shares her ‘biggest ick’ for guests arriving at her swanky apartment

Los Angeles, April 12 (IANS) Hollywood actress Cameron Diaz has shared that she asks guests to "change (their) clothes" before they set foot into her luxurious apartment in New York City.

The 53-year-old actress thinks the Big Apple's street germs are too dirty for her lavish $9 million condo in Walker Tower, Chelsea, Manhattan, reports ‘Female First UK’.

During the recent episode of ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’, the host asked the actress for her "biggest ick", to which she said, "Shoes from the street in New York City”. Drew, 51, quipped, "Yes, you cannot. If you want to go into her house, put a body condom on”.

Laughing, Cameron concurred, "You have to change your clothes to come into my house in New York”.

Drew shared, "It's true, and her house had no germs in it because of it”. Cameron said, "Yeah. I roll around on my floors. It's OK”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the actress was joined on the sofa alongside Keanu Reeves, 61, Matt Bomer, 48, and Jonah Hill, 42, as the quartet promoted their new black comedy film, ‘Outcome’, which follows damaged star Reef (Keanu) apologising for his past after being blackmailed with outrageous video footage from his past.

And Cameron, who plays Kyle, Reef's longtime friend, said the movie explores the darker side of celebrity life.

She told ‘People’ magazine, "I also think that this movie shows (fame) in a very interesting light and a very heightened light. Everybody thinks they want to be famous, but there is a cost to it. So it's a cautionary comedy”.

Cameron relished working with Keanu again in the Jonah-directed ‘Outcome’, 30 years after they starred in the 1996 comedy-romance flick, ‘Feeling Minnesota’.

She said at the premiere of the Apple TV movie, "When we worked together 30 years ago, it was like my fourth film. I was very green. I'm embarrassed, the poor guy had to act with this young novice actor who was just starting out. I was happier to get the opportunity to work with him again now, after a little more experience. We've seen each other over the years, always happy to see one another. He's always been who he is now, just has always been the loveliest human”.

--IANS

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