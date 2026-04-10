Cameron Diaz: Everybody wants to be famous, but there is a cost to it

Los Angeles, April 10 (IANS) Hollywood star Cameron Diaz has reflected on her time in Hollywood and shared her experience of fame, which she said has been "a journey".

The 53-year-old actress has enjoyed lots of highs and lows in her career. Diaz contemplated her own experience of fame while discussing her new comedy movie, Outcome, which also stars Keanu Reeves.

The actress told people.com: "It's a journey. I think it's different for everybody. It's been 30-some odd years. You kinda sit in, just like an old saddle, you know? It's like you've galloped in it, you've trotted in it, you've walked in it, and you kind of settle into it and find your rhythm.”

“That's just kind of how it works. It's hard to explain, you know?"

Diaz said that Outcome explores the darker side of celebrity life, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "I also think that this movie shows [fame] in a very interesting light and a very heightened light. Everybody thinks they want to be famous, but there is a cost to it. So it's a cautionary comedy."

Outcome is directed by Jonah Hill and he recently heaped praise on Cameron, claiming that she "gives the best performance of her career" in the new movie.

The award-winning star told Extra: "Cameron is an actual angel that fell from heaven, and she is not only, like, an iconic classic movie star. When she came on the screen for her camera test or something, we're all back there like, 'Whoa, we're making a real movie.'

"As an actor, she gives the best performance of her career, in my opinion … knockout performance."

Jonah hailed the veteran film star as the "perfect friend and artist".

The actor-turned-director admitted that he really appreciates Diaz’s help and support.

He said: "As a person, she just supported me and continues to support me in such a real way ... She is just the perfect friend and artist. Combination actually of those two."

--IANS

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