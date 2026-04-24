Nation is like a large ship, we sail or sink together: NSA Doval engages Muslim community leaders

New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) National Security Advisor (NSA), Ajit Doval, held a significant meeting with the Muslim community recently, during which he emphasised that many youths from the community have been recruited into the Indian Army and Paramilitary forces over the last 12 years. He pointed out that India is like a large ship, and citizens are all sailors and "we sail or sink together."

Stating that at no point should the Muslim community doubt the government’s intent, he added that the community has the right to critique the government’s actions.

He said that recruitment in the armed forces demonstrates that there is no bias or discrimination against the Muslims in India.

The NSA said that there it is important to embrace multiple identities and added that this is better than reducing oneself to a singular religious identity.

It is important that Muslims do not subsume their diverse identities into a singular religious identity and consider it as supreme, he said.

Ajit Doval was addressing a delegation that comprised educationists, social workers and industrialists in New Delhi this month.

Like all citizens, Muslims possess layered and multifaceted identities, he said. Confusion arises when individuals become too conscious about a separate identity. This can at times lead to an unfounded sense of victimhood he said, while adding that Muslims are fully entitled to their religious identity and freedom of worship.

“The country is a like a large ship, and we are all sailors. We sail or sink together,” he said.

All Indians, past, present or future are all part of the same national continuum, he added.

The NSA said that engagement must continue with patience, mutual listening and a willingness to accommodate differences.

He said that a community’s excessive tilt towards singularity can lead to alienation and limit broader social engagement.

The delegation was led by educationist and businessman Zafar Sareshwala. Also present were AMU’s Vice-Chancellor Naima Khatoon, Kausar Jahan, Zahir I Kazi, Dr Nishat Hussain (AIMS Gold Medalist), Samina Shaikh and social entrepreneur Bhamla Saher.

Industrialists from Gujarat and Maharashtra including Faruk Patel, the chairman of KP Group, Enamel and Ibrar Raki, CMDs German Steel Co. Haji Rayama from Kutch, Altaf Sadikot from the Dawoodi Bora community and Juned Sharif, CMD, Niton Valves Ltd were also present.

The NSA went on to state that there is a need to strengthen systems to expand opportunities for Muslims.

He encouraged the business leaders to take the initiative and establish schools, educational institutions and scholarship programmes for underprivileged children irrespective of religion.

AMU’s Vice-Chancellor, Naima Khatoon praised the Indian government for the emphasis it has been giving to women’s empowerment.

During the meeting, Faruk Patel shared his personal journey and said that his father was a bus conductor before he entered into business. He said that his company today employs around 1,600 people. Of this, 90 per cent are non-Muslims.

He said that the government has not been an obstacle to business growth in Gujarat and the community’s progress is attributed to a conducive environment.

At the end of the interaction, NSA Doval encouraged the community members to take a proactive approach. He urged them to present concrete proposals to the government so that greater opportunities and benefits to the community could be ensured.

--IANS

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