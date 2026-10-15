CAA does not revoke citizenship, aims to give refugees dignity: Gujarat BJP MP

Rajkot, Oct 15 (IANS) The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is not intended to revoke anyone's citizenship but to provide dignity and a sense of belonging to people who were left without support after fleeing neighbouring countries, BJP MP Parshottam Rupala said on Thursday.

Addressing a citizenship certificate distribution ceremony in Rajkot district, Rupala described the law as a "humanitarian initiative" of the Central government, saying it had brought hope to refugees who had endured years of suffering before seeking refuge in India.

“The law is not meant to revoke anyone's citizenship, but is a humanitarian law to provide a dignified place in their own country to people who were left helpless after arriving here years ago,” Rupala said.

He added that the Indian citizenship law had brought light into the lives of refugees who had experienced unbearable pain and difficulties in neighbouring countries before coming to India.

Rupala congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the initiative.

His remarks came at a programme organised by the district administration at the Pramukh Swami Auditorium, where Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi distributed Indian citizenship certificates to 319 displaced people who had come from Pakistan.

The beneficiaries included 259 people from Rajkot district, 53 from Morbi, six from Kutch and one from Surendranagar.

The ceremony marked a new chapter for the recipients, many of whom were visibly emotional as they received their certificates. Sanghavi welcomed them as Indian citizens and described the occasion as a "Diwali-like celebration" for the families.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the families had endured years of suffering in Pakistan before finding refuge in Gujarat. He also referred to the difficulties faced by women in Pakistan's Tharparkar region and said the women who had migrated to Gujarat could now live with greater freedom and dignity.

Sanghavi also recalled instances in which Hindus in Pakistan had reportedly changed their names to protect themselves, saying the new citizens would be able to live in India under their real identities.

At the end of the ceremony, the beneficiaries thanked PM Modi, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Sanghavi, describing the grant of citizenship as the "end of years of struggle".

District Collector Dr Om Prakash, Mayor Dr Nehal Shukla, MP Kesaridevsinh Zala, district panchayat president Sanjay Pipaliya, MLAs and senior government and police officials were also present.

--IANS

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