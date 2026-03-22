BJP's Kesavan criticises Rahul Gandhi's 'govt lacks strategy' remark

Chennai, March 22 (IANS) BJP spokesperson C. R. Kesavan on Sunday reacted strongly to Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's remark that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government "has neither direction nor strategy".

Gandhi, in a post on X on Saturday, alleged that the fuel prices and prices of everyday items, including production and transport, will increase as a result of the ongoing West Asia conflict. In addition to this, he said that MSMEs and the stock market will also be hit.

"The rupee weakening against the dollar and moving towards 100 and the sharp rise in industrial fuel prices, these are not just figures, but clear signs of the coming inflation."The Modi government has neither direction nor strategy, all it does is rhetoric. The question isn't what the government is saying, it's what's left on your plate", he posted.

In response, Kesavan accused Gandhi of having "stark ignorance about global geopolitics".

"The people of India have staunch faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stride, tested and trusted leadership which is why Rahul Gandhi's repeated misinformation campaign and propaganda about LPG paucity, inflation, and fuel price hikes have literally no takers and the confidence in PM Modi is the reason why Rahul Gandhi's attempts to peddle panic among the public has also been unsuccessful," Kesavan told IANS.

Praising Prime Minister Modi, he said: "PM Modi is an international statesman who commands respect from world leaders. He has been able to speak to leaders from both Tel Aviv and Tehran. He is ensuring India's energy security, and is securing the well-being of our diaspora in the conflict zone and also protecting India's vital strategic national interest."

Backing Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's recent remark on India’s stance on the West Asia conflict, Kesavan said, "They should first introspect and answer why senior Congress leaders are applauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy. We had Shashi Tharoor very clearly say that PM Modi's foreign policy in the context of the current conflict is "responsible statecraft". Look at how divided the Congress party and its leadership are."

Tharoor had called India's stand on the conflict as an example of “responsible statecraft” rather than a “moral surrender.”

Kesavan added: "Rahul Gandhi's irresponsible posturing is counterproductive and detrimental to India's national interest."

--IANS

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