BWF World C’ships: Treesa-Gayatri upset seventh seeds to move into Pre-QF

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand continued their stunning run at the BWF World Championships on Thursday, knocking out seventh seeds Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi of Japan 21-16, 21-12 to reach the women’s doubles quarter-finals at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

Ranked 39th in the world, the Indian pair produced another performance that belied their seeding and ranking, taking apart one of the tournament’s higher-ranked combinations in straight games. A place in the semi-finals would now guarantee Treesa and Gayatri a medal at the World Championships.

The result was built around Treesa’s aggression. The Indian repeatedly found ways to turn her power from the rear court into attacking opportunities, while also showing enough variation at the net to prevent the Japanese pair from settling into predictable exchanges.

Gayatri, who was comparatively quieter in the attacking phases, played her part in keeping the Indian structure intact as Treesa took on much of the offensive responsibility. Their court coverage and rotations repeatedly forced Iwanaga and Nakanishi into uncomfortable positions.

The contest, however, was not without its flashpoints.

Treesa and Gayatri became visibly frustrated with some of the proceedings, as their concerns about the Japanese pair’s conduct did not elicit the response they wanted.

Treesa was subsequently shown a yellow card after being warned by the chair umpire for her treatment of the shuttle.

The incident briefly threatened to overshadow the badminton, but Treesa channelled her frustration into her performance. She continued to bring intensity to every attacking exchange, punctuating her successful smashes with loud celebrations as the home crowd responded in kind.

The atmosphere inside the stadium grew increasingly hostile for the Japanese pair, with the Indian supporters turning the contest into an unmistakably home affair. At one point, Treesa continued her argument with the match referee before coach Pullela Gopichand urged her from outside the court to return to her corner.

For Treesa and Gayatri, the quarter-final berth is another significant marker in their comeback. An injury to Treesa had sidelined the pair for around three months, forcing them to rebuild their rhythm upon returning to competition.

They chose the Philippines International in August as part of that process and won the lower-tier tournament, gradually rebuilding the confidence that had taken them into the world’s top 10 last year.

There are now no visible signs of rust. Their movement, rotations and Treesa’s ability to operate effectively at both ends of the court have made them a difficult proposition in New Delhi.

One more victory will take them into the semi-finals, and guarantee India another medal at the World Championships.

--IANS

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