June 12, 2025 1:11 AM हिंदी

BWF officials visit Indira Gandhi Stadium for 2026 event preparations

BWF officials visit Indira Gandhi Stadium for 2026 event preparations in New Delhi. Photo credit: BAI

New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) Officials from the Badminton World Federation (BWF) visited the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi for a routine inspection of the Gymnastics Centre, the proposed venue for the upcoming BWF India Open 2026 and the BWF World Championships 2026.

The BWF delegation included Selvaamresh Supramaniam, Koh Wa Cheng, Venugopal A. Mahalingam, Jessy Sung, and John Adamson, while the Badminton Association of India was represented by Honorary General Secretary Sanjay Mishra, Girish Natu, Gautam Mahanta, and Manoj Kumar Singh.

The visit underscores India’s growing role as a key destination for elite badminton events, as it is set to organise the 30th edition of the mega event, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) informed in a release on Wednesday.

The inspection focused on reviewing infrastructure, venue preparedness, and logistical planning as part of early-stage preparations for the two marquee global badminton events.

This will be the second time that India will be hosting the BWF World Championships, having hosted it in Hyderabad in 2009.

Starting in 1977 in Malmö, Sweden, the BWF World Championship was initially a biennial event till 2004 when it was converted into an annual event except in Olympic years. The 2025 edition will be held in Paris, France, while India will host the 2026 edition. The 28th edition of the mega event was held in Copenhagen, Denmark, in 2023.

The India Open is a BWF Super 750-level badminton event and India's premier international badminton competition, which is held annually at the KD Jadhav Hall in the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex.

The tournament's inaugural edition took place in 1973, but it was then discontinued in 1997, only to be resurrected in 2008, when it became part of the Gold level of the international badminton Grand Prix. In 2022, it was elevated to Super 750 status, making it India's biggest badminton tournament.

--IANS

bsk

LATEST NEWS

Aryan Sorath Lions beat Zalawad Strikers in Super Over in a thrilling encounter in a Saurashtra Pro T20 League match played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday. Photo credit: SCA

Saurashtra Pro T20: Aryan Sorath Lions beat Zalawad Strikers in Super Over

BWF officials visit Indira Gandhi Stadium for 2026 event preparations in New Delhi. Photo credit: BAI

BWF officials visit Indira Gandhi Stadium for 2026 event preparations

PM Modi meets Delhi BJP leaders, unveils vision to enhance living standard of city residents

PM Modi meets Delhi BJP leaders, unveils vision to enhance living standard of city residents

Fast bowlers give Australia the edge on day one despite Rabada’s fifer on the opening day of the World Test Championship final at the Lord's in London on Wednesday. Photo credit: ICC

WTC Final: Fast bowlers give Australia the edge on day one despite Rabada’s fifer (ld)

Hubert Hurkacz powers through pain, defeats Roberto Bautista Agut to make it to the second round of the Libema Open, a grass-court ATP 250 event in 's-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, on Wednesday. Photo credit: ATP Tour

Libema Open: Hurkacz powers through pain, defeats Bautista Agut

Bowlers strike as South Africa slump to 43/4 after Rabada’s fifer dismisses Australia for 212 on first day of the World Test Championship Final at the Lord's in London on Wednesday.

WTC Final: Bowlers strike as SA slump to 43/4 after Rabada’s fifer dismisses Australia for 212

Zoe Saldana declares her Oscar to be gender-fluid with pronouns they/them

Zoe Saldana declares her Oscar to be gender-fluid with pronouns they/them

Ben Shelton kick-starts Top 10 mission with hard-fought victory over Pierre-Hugues Herbert, Fritz wins in Stuttgart Open in Stuttgart, Germany, on Wednesday. Photo credit: ATP Tour

Stuttgart Open: Shelton kick-starts Top 10 mission with hard-fought victory, Fritz wins

Raja Raghuvanshi murder: Sonam, other accused kept in different cells of Shillong police station

Raja Raghuvanshi murder: Sonam, other accused kept in different cells of Shillong police station

Sreeja Akula’s Jaipur Jaipur Patriots qualify for semifinals with 9-6 win over PBG Pune Jaguars in the penultimate league stage game of Season 6 of Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Photo credit: UTT

UTT Season 6: Sreeja’s Jaipur Patriots qualify for semis with 9-6 win over PBG Pune Jaguars