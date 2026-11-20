New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, on Friday, said that leading business tycoons at the FICCI event on Thursday might have never expected Prime Minister Narendra Modi to himself acknowledge employment and salary concerns and echo what the Congress had been saying.

However, according to Ramesh, the Prime Minister "did not tell the whole truth".

Addressing the FICCI Annual General Meeting and Annual Convention on Thursday, PM Modi questioned Indian Inc. on whether it had created more employment and raised the incomes of employees following corporate tax reductions and other economic reforms undertaken by the government to boost industry and facilitate the ease of doing business.

Reacting to the same, Jairam Ramesh remarked that for the first time in 12 years, the Prime Minister "advised" the country’s leading business tycoons.

In a post on X, the Congress leader said: "Prime Minister repeated the very points that the Indian National Congress has been raising for a long time. In fact, these issues were prominently highlighted in the Congress manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. At that time, our concerns were dismissed as being detached from reality."

He noted the concerns pointed by PM Modi, saying, "Wages have not increased; Tax rates have been cut but investment has not boomed; and jobs are simply not expanding at the desired rate."

"The captains of industry must have been taken aback and shocked. They would not have expected the Prime Minister himself to acknowledge these problems and echo what the Congress has been saying. However, the Prime Minister did not tell the whole truth," Ramesh said.

According to him, the BJP-led Centre's policies are responsible for the "difficulties" currently facing the Indian economy.

"There can be no doubt that this is a major failure of this government, and the entire country is paying the price for it," he alleged.

Jairam Ramesh accused the government of allowing "unprecedented concentration of economic power in industry after industry".

Alleging that the Centre has created an atmosphere of "fear and intimidation" that has "weakened" investor confidence, the Congress leader asked, "When businesses do not have faith in government's policies and actions, how can they be expected to invest?"

Further, Ramesh claimed that India's "trade deficit" with China has "directly harmed" millions of small and medium-sized enterprises across the country.

"Many small industries are on the verge of closure, and the livelihoods of lakhs of people have been adversely affected."

Moreover, he also blamed GST and demonitisation for challenges being faced by small business owners, even referring to the Centre's 2016 decision as "self-destructive".

The Congress leader remarked that instead of "complaining", the PM Modi should acknowledge his government's performance, the "failure" of its policies and should "admit that after 12 years of his government's rule, inflation remains out of control, sufficient employment opportunities are not being created, and growth of private investment remains sluggish".

"Prime Minister, the economy cannot run merely through speeches and advises to industrialists. It requires sound policies, an atmosphere of trust, and an accountable government," he added.

--IANS

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