New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Jeet Adani, Director at Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), said on Friday that Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) handled more than 200 flights on Thursday, its highest-ever.

In a post on social media platform X, Jeet Adani said that “Yesterday, we handled 200+ flight movements at @navimumairport — our highest ever”.

“An encouraging marker of NMIA’s growing operational capability and a testament to the people, preparation and teamwork behind every seamless operation. Great momentum to build on as we gear up for bigger days ahead,” the AAHL Director added.

Meanwhile, foreign airlines operating from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) have recommended moving some international flights to Navi Mumbai International Airport while Terminal 1 (T1) is rebuilt.

Indian airlines IndiGo, Air India Group, and Akasa Air have already agreed to move these services to the new airport.

CSMIA has a total capacity of around 55 mppa. The temporary transition of 5 mppa of traffic accounts means that 91 per cent of the current traffic at CSMIA remains unaffected.

The total capacity of CSMIA after the redevelopment of T1 and T2 will increase to 65 mppa.

To facilitate this transition, leading carriers have finalised transition plans for their international flights to NMIA, accounting for around 3 million passengers per annum (mppa). To meet the 5 mppa target capacity, MIAL proposes to temporarily transition the balance slots out of CSMIA T2 for the Northern Summer 2027 season (NS27).

This phased, equitable transition will ensure passenger safety and minimal operational disruption while developing Mumbai as a world-class aviation hub.

NMIA, developed and managed by Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited (NMIAL) — a public-private partnership between Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) and City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (CIDCO) — is poised to become a world-class aviation gateway for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and western India.

As the second international airport in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, NMIA plays a transformative role in decongesting existing aviation capacity while catalysing economic growth and urban development across Navi Mumbai.

Designed to handle up to 90 million passengers annually on completion, and 20 million passengers in its initial phase, the airport will also manage 0.5 million metric tonnes of cargo through advanced, future-ready infrastructure.

--IANS

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