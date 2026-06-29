Building 'stronger and more secure Pacific', Australia and Vanuatu sign agreement barring foreign military bases

Canberra, June 29 (IANS) Australia and Vanuatu signed a new treaty, the Nakamal Agreement, in Canberra on Monday that ensures that there will be "no foreign military base" in Vanuatu and its critical infrastructure will remain free from militarisation, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced.

Addressing a joint press conference with Vanuatu PM Jotham Napat in Canberra, Albanese said, "Our agreement reflects and confirms Australia's role as Vanuatu's largest and most comprehensive economic, security and development partner. A responsibility that we take seriously. Above all, it is built on an equal partnership. We have concluded a balanced agreement that will protect our collective and individual security and our sovereignty. And it will support our interest in a stable, prosperous and secure region that we both call home."

"Importantly, this agreement advances the consensus that security is the shared responsibility of the Pacific family, the members of the Pacific Island Forum. It encapsulates Vanuatu's sovereign decision not to permit its territory to be used for any foreign military base or infrastructure and that Vanuatu's critical infrastructure remains free from militarisation," he added.

Albanese said that Vanuatu, under Nakamal, has committed to continuing to look to Pacific Island Forum members to support its policing needs, including Australia as Vanuatu's longstanding primary policing partner.

Under the agreement, the two nations committed to transparency, including through advance notice where possible, on matters affecting sovereignty, peace or stability. Recognising Australia as Vanuatu’s longstanding primary policing partner, Vanuatu shall prioritise any policing request to Pacific Islands Forum members, as per the agreement. The two nations agreed to elevate assistance to the Vanuatu Police Force in police training and equipment, policing, maritime security, cyber security, intelligence cooperation, and infrastructure.

Under the agreement, Australia and Vanuatu committed to deepen, expand and advance security dialogue and cooperation on bilateral and regional issues on the basis of equal partnership and shared interests.

"Australia and Vanuatu have taken our relationship to new heights. With the signing of the historic Nakamal Agreement, we’re building a stronger and more secure Pacific. It’s a win for Australia. A win for Vanuatu. And a win for our region," Albanese posted on X.

Jotham Napat termed the Nakamal Agreement a "significant step" in the Vanuatu-Australia ties and stressed that the two nations are "close neighbours, trusted partners."

Napat said, "Today marks a significant step in the Vanuatu-Australia relationship with the signing of the long-awaited Nakamal Agreement. Australia and Vanuatu are close neighbours, trusted partners and enduring friends. Today's meeting reaffirms our shared commitment to continuing to strengthen the comprehensive partnership between our two countries, founded on mutual respect, trust and our common vision for peaceful, stable and prosperous Pacific."

When asked whether the Namele Agreement involving China and Vanuatu will be signed or pushed back, he responded, "The Namele Agreement is still an agreement that is yet to be signed once I get the clearance from Beijing. So, currently it is not yet signed. We will share the agreement. There's nothing to hide. Our government is transparent. And I am so grateful that the Prime Minister also given me the clearance to share the Nakamal Agreement."

--IANS

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