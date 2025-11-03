November 03, 2025 3:45 PM हिंदी

BSE resolves 143 investor complaints in October, receives 120 new ones

BSE resolves 143 investor complaints in October, receives 120 new ones

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) said on Monday that it resolved 143 investor complaints against 90 companies during the month of October.

These include several complaints carried forward from previous months.

During the same period, the exchange received 120 new complaints against 81 companies, the BSE said in its monthly investor grievance report.

“During the month, BSE received 120 complaints against 81 companies. In the same period 143 complaints were resolved against 90 companies,” it said.

“These resolved complaints include complaints brought forward from the previous periods,” the bourse added.

According to the exchange, the top three companies where investor complaints have been pending for redressal for more than one month as of October 31, are JSW Steel Limited with five complaints, Aneri Fincap Limited with four complaints, and Franklin Industries Limited with four complaints.

The BSE said it continues to take measures to address investor grievances in a timely manner to strengthen market integrity and investor confidence.

Earlier, in September, the stock exchange had resolved 190 complaints against 126 companies and received 173 new complaints.

The stock exchange informed that the top three companies where complaints have been pending for redressal for more than one month as of September 2025 include Suraj Products Limited, Bajaj Auto Limited, and Reliance Home Finance Limited.

Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has been working with market intermediaries and exchanges to improve transparency and speed up complaint redressal through its online platform, SCORES (SEBI Complaint Redressal System).

To curb fraud and unethical practices, SEBI and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have also intensified their investor awareness initiatives.

The RBI’s “RBI Kehta Hai” campaign and SEBI’s “SEBI vs SCAM” campaign continue to educate investors about digital safety, fraud prevention, and available grievance mechanisms.

--IANS

pk

LATEST NEWS

Shekhar Kapur lauds team India’s stellar World Cup performance, draw attention to important aspect

Shekhar Kapur lauds team India’s stellar World Cup performance, draw attention to important aspect

India’s Women's WC winning team likely to meet PM Modi on Wednesday: Sources

India’s Women's WC winning team likely to meet PM Modi on Wednesday: Sources

I will always love Liverpool: Alexander-Arnold unfazed by Anfield reception

I will always love Liverpool: Alexander-Arnold unfazed by Anfield reception

Meeting held to further strengthen India's cooperation with League of Arab States

Meeting held to further strengthen India's cooperation with League of Arab States

Nepal sees major decline in Indian tourist arrivals due to fragile law and order situation (File image)

Nepal sees major decline in Indian tourist arrivals due to fragile law and order situation

George Clooney pins it on Kamala Harris for Democrats’ defeat in US elections

George Clooney pins it on Kamala Harris for Democrats’ defeat in US elections

This is how Rashmika Mandanna reacts when a fan asks her to be his Valentine

This is how Rashmika Mandanna reacts when a fan asks her to be his Valentine

'We made a collective pledge to pour our entire hearts and souls: Jemimah

'We made a collective pledge to pour our entire hearts and souls: Jemimah

PHDCCI calls for dedicated Department of Critical Minerals, strong mineral diplomacy

PHDCCI calls for dedicated Department of Critical Minerals, strong mineral diplomacy

IOA announces cash awards for Youth Asian Games medallists

IOA announces cash awards for Youth Asian Games medallists