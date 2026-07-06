Bruce Springsteen defends his criticism of President Trump, says he’s a ‘patriot’ for standing up

Los Angeles, July 6 (IANS) For The Boss, patriotism comes with clear demarcations. Legendary singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen says that criticism is an indicator of patriotism.

The singer said that being a true patriot is all about coming face-to-face with America’s flaws and encouraging the government and your fellow citizens to do better, reports ‘Variety’.

He said during his recent PBS special, ‘Bruce Springsteen: Finding America in Song’, “I believe in critical patriotism. I believe that’s the definition of a patriot, you know, that you love your country so much that you are willing to look at it clearly, recognize its faults, encourage it to be a better place, and believe that you carry in your heart the country that is waiting”.

Springsteen remains one of the most politically outspoken artists in the Donald Trump-era. He recently wrapped up his “Land of the Hope and Dreams” tour, which featured plenty of protest songs and jabs at the White House.

As per ‘Variety’, during the tour opener in late March, The Boss took aim at Trump and Pam Bondi. He said of the former attorney general, “She prosecutes our president’s perceived enemies, covers up for his misdeeds and protects his powerful friends”.

He later added of Trump, “You want to talk about snowflakes? We have a president who can’t handle the truth”.

Trump, of course, has sent plenty of his own shots at Springsteen. Most recently, the President took to Truth Social to call for a MAGA boycott against Springsteen’s music and concerts.

Trump wrote on social media, “Bad, and very boring singer, Bruce Springsteen, who looks like a dried up prune who has suffered greatly from the work of a really bad plastic surgeon, has long had a horrible and incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, sometimes referred to as TDS”.

“The guy is a total loser who spews hate against a President who won a Landslide Election, including the popular vote, all Seven Swing States, and 86% of the Counties across America”, he added.

--IANS

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