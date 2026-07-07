Brooke Shields comes down heavily on South Park creators

Los Angeles, July 7 (IANS) Hollywood actress Brooke Shields has lashed out at the creators of the animated show ‘South Park’ over their insensitive attitude.

The actress slammed the creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone for “not caring” for workers at their restaurant in Colorado, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The 61-year-old actress is president of a labour union representing “about 80” of the former employees at Mexican eatery Casa Bonita, who unionised in April 2024 against the venture, which combines entertainment with patrons’ meals.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the restaurant is renowned for its unique additions, including a 30ft waterfall, caves and waterfalls, with the artistic employees of the venue taking on cliff diving as part of their job.

Those fighting against Casa Bonita had negotiations with the restaurant management, including Parker and Stone over “not just pay, but fundamental safety issues” - including “hypothermia and chlorine toxicity from the diving pool” and alleged groping from restaurant-goers - but they failed to reach an agreement.

The actress told CNN, “It doesn’t take long to feel how disparaging it is when you visit a place and you see young people excited to perform at the top of their game doing these crazy stunts, or entertaining people (and) you go personally see them not being cared for”.

The performer employees are asking for “a raise to bring them more in line with the servers, who they say make more”.

Actors’ Equity, the union also said that while management have “made concessions at the bargaining table”, they have offered little “in return to improve current conditions and wages”.

The actress added that she had personally visited the restaurant in March, but “the place is so big it took a while for management to realise we were there”.

During her visit, she hand delivered a letter from the performers her organisation represents, in which they “asked for better wages”. But she acknowledged that it was a “slight ambush”.

“You try doing things respectfully, and then you’re not met with equal respect … so you have to resort to other tactics”, she added.

--IANS

aa/