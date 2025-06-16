Bridge declared unsafe was still standing, accountability must be fixed: Cong slams Maha govt over Pune tragedy

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) The Congress party on Monday trained guns at the BJP-led Maharashtra government over the tragic bridge collapse in Pune’s Maval tehsil, accusing it of criminal negligence and also failure to act on known safety warnings.

Senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said, “This was a bridge that outlived its life, had already been declared defunct, and a tender had been issued for its removal. Yet it remained standing. Why was it not demolished? Who is accountable for this criminal negligence?”

He further added, “It’s even more disturbing to hear BJP ministers and local leaders now offering hollow condolences instead of owning responsibility. When a bridge collapsed in Bengal, the Prime Minister says that Mamata government was about to collapse. What will he say now, when this tragedy has taken place under BJP-led dispensation?”

Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat also urged the central government to take full responsibility and issue nationwide safety directives. “Whether it’s a helicopter crash in Kedarnath or a bridge collapse in Pune, safety standards must never be compromised. The government must immediately instruct all states to inspect vulnerable structures, especially in regions affected by monsoon rains, and issue public warnings where necessary. It is not just a moral duty but a legal responsibility to prevent such disasters.”

The Pune bridge collapse occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, when approximately 125 people had gathered at Kundmala, a scenic monsoon destination in Pune district. According to the NDRF, 55 people were rescued, but four people tragically lost their lives. Three of the deceased have been identified, while one body remains unidentified.

Pune district administration confirmed that the bridge was built in 1990 and opened in 1993. In 2023, it was officially declared unsafe due to structural degradation after nearly 30 years of use, and public access was prohibited. Despite this, no physical barriers or demolition were executed.

A new Rs 8 crore bridge project was sanctioned and tendered, but actual construction was scheduled to begin after the monsoon.

--IANS

rs/mr