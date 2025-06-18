June 18, 2025 4:13 PM हिंदी

Brad Pitt’s advice to his younger self: Trust that voice

Los Angeles, June 18 (IANS) Hollywood star Brad Pitt shared that one piece of advice he'd give his younger self and said he used to "waste" a lot of time worrying about things that ultimately didn't matter.

He told E! News: "Don't sweat it, bro. Trust yourself. Really, just trust that voice. So many things I agonised that were just a waste of time, I agonised over in the early years. Really, just trust your voice."

The star also took the time to reflect on the way his career has changed over the years, as he pointed out how his own path followed the trends of the movie industry, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He explained: "It's gone through so many incarnations in the sense of, when the '90s came in it was all about independent cinema and getting back to this '70s kind of filmmaking. Then we saw in the 00s, the blockbuster was emerging again, and then streamers came on and just changed everything all over again.

"The cool thing about it is, there's just more and more people getting opportunities. This pool of talented people always existed."

Pitt recently addressed his divorce from Angelina Jolie, which was finalised in December 2024, more than eight years after their split.

Asked whether he felt “relief” at the legal end of the marriage, Pitt told GQ magazine: “No, I don’t think it was that major of a thing. Just something coming to fruition. Legally.”

Pitt is currently dating 34-year-old Ines de Ramon, while Jolie is thought to be single.

“F1”, is a sports drama film directed by Joseph Kosinski. It is based on the Formula One World Championship, created in collaboration with the FIA, its governing body. The film stars Brad Pitt in the lead role, alongside Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Javier Bardem.

--IANS

dc/

