June 17, 2026 9:16 PM हिंदी

Boxing World Cup: Nikhil, Deepak, Saneh Progress as India continue campaign in China

Nikhil, Deepak, Saneh Progress as India continue campaign in the Boxing World Cup (Stage 2) being played at the Guiyang Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium in the city of Guiyang in China. Photo credit: BAI

New Delhi, Jun 17 (IANS) Indian boxers Nikhil, Deepak, and Saneh emerged victorious on the third day of the Boxing World Cup (Stage 2) being played at the Guiyang Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium in the city of Guiyang in China, advancing to the next round of their respective weight categories.

Competing in the men's 55kg category, Nikhil registered a convincing 5-0 unanimous decision victory over Brazil's Kelvy Trindade to move ahead in the competition.

Deepak joined him in the next round after producing an equally dominant display in the men's 70kg division, defeating Japan's Sewon Okazawa, a 2025 World Championships silver medallist, via a 5-0 verdict. In the women's section, Saneh (65kg) also progressed further after securing a hard-fought 4-1 victory over South Korea's Seon Sujin.

Looking ahead to Day 4, two Indian boxers are scheduled to take the ring. Minakshi (51kg) will square off against Poland's Natalia Kuczewska in the women's section, while Abhinash Jamwal (65kg) clashes with Kyrgyzstan's Mirzokhid Imamnazarov.

In other preliminary contests on Day Three, Malsawmtluanga (80kg) went down 1-4 against Jordan's Ashaish Hussein, while Mahi Lama (60kg) bowed out after suffering a 0-5 defeat to Mongolia's Monkhor Namuun.

Earlier, Indian boxers Jyoti, Prachi, and Nikhil emerged victorious on the second day of the Boxing World Cup (Stage 2) in China, advancing to the next round of their respective weight categories. Competing in the women's 57kg category, Prachi registered a convincing 5-0 unanimous decision victory over the USA's Deborah Grant to move ahead in the competition.

In other preliminary contests on day two, Poonam (54kg) was narrowly beaten 2-3 by Chinese Taipei's Hsiao Wen Huang, while Akash (75kg) went down against Poland's Mateusz Urban by a similar 2-3 margin. Gitimoni also bowed out after suffering a 0-5 defeat to France's Maelys Richol in the women's 70kg category.

Results (all Indians):

* Nikhil (55kg) bt Kelvy Trindade (Brazil) 5-0

* Deepak (70kg) bt Sewon Okazawa (Japan) 5-0

* Saneh (65kg-W) bt Seon Sujin (South Korea) 4-1

* Malsawmtluanga (80kg) lost to Ashaish Hussein (Jordan) 1-4

* Mahi Lama (60kg-W) lost to Monkhor Namuun (Mongolia) 0-5

Day 4 Schedule (India):

* Minakshi (51kg-W) vs Natalia Kuczewska (Poland)

* Abhinash Jamwal (65kg) vs Mirzokhid Imamnazarov (Kyrgyzstan)

--IANS

hs/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Women’s T20 WC: I just practiced hard to get my shots again, says Shafali Verma

Women’s T20 WC: I just practiced hard to get my shots again, says Shafali Verma

FIFA WC 2026: 'We learned an important lesson today,' says Al Rawabdeh despite Jordan's defeat to Austria (Credit: FIFA.com)

FIFA WC 2026: 'We learned an important lesson today,' says Al Rawabdeh despite Jordan's defeat to Austria

Women’s T20 WC: Smriti and Shafali fifties carry India to 209/5 against Netherlands

Women’s T20 WC: Smriti and Shafali fifties carry India to 209/5 against Netherlands

Women’s T20 WC: England skipper Nat Sciver‑Brunt ruled out of next two games with calf strain

Women’s T20 WC: England skipper Nat Sciver‑Brunt ruled out of next two games with calf strain

Trump backs opportunities for skilled Indians in US

Trump backs opportunities for skilled Indians in US

Evian: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump hold bilateral talks on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, France, on Wednesday, June 17, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Video Grab)

US would help India if attacked: Trump

Trump sees bigger global role for India

Trump sees bigger global role for India

Nikhil, Deepak, Saneh Progress as India continue campaign in the Boxing World Cup (Stage 2) being played at the Guiyang Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium in the city of Guiyang in China. Photo credit: BAI

Boxing World Cup: Nikhil, Deepak, Saneh Progress as India continue campaign in China

Trump says US-India ties 'cannot be closer'

Trump says US-India ties 'cannot be closer'

Trump praises PM Modi, calls him one of the 'toughest negotiators'

Trump praises PM Modi, calls him one of the 'toughest negotiators'