Boxing World Cup: Nikhil, Deepak, Saneh Progress as India continue campaign in China

New Delhi, Jun 17 (IANS) Indian boxers Nikhil, Deepak, and Saneh emerged victorious on the third day of the Boxing World Cup (Stage 2) being played at the Guiyang Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium in the city of Guiyang in China, advancing to the next round of their respective weight categories.

Competing in the men's 55kg category, Nikhil registered a convincing 5-0 unanimous decision victory over Brazil's Kelvy Trindade to move ahead in the competition.

Deepak joined him in the next round after producing an equally dominant display in the men's 70kg division, defeating Japan's Sewon Okazawa, a 2025 World Championships silver medallist, via a 5-0 verdict. In the women's section, Saneh (65kg) also progressed further after securing a hard-fought 4-1 victory over South Korea's Seon Sujin.

Looking ahead to Day 4, two Indian boxers are scheduled to take the ring. Minakshi (51kg) will square off against Poland's Natalia Kuczewska in the women's section, while Abhinash Jamwal (65kg) clashes with Kyrgyzstan's Mirzokhid Imamnazarov.

In other preliminary contests on Day Three, Malsawmtluanga (80kg) went down 1-4 against Jordan's Ashaish Hussein, while Mahi Lama (60kg) bowed out after suffering a 0-5 defeat to Mongolia's Monkhor Namuun.

Earlier, Indian boxers Jyoti, Prachi, and Nikhil emerged victorious on the second day of the Boxing World Cup (Stage 2) in China, advancing to the next round of their respective weight categories. Competing in the women's 57kg category, Prachi registered a convincing 5-0 unanimous decision victory over the USA's Deborah Grant to move ahead in the competition.

In other preliminary contests on day two, Poonam (54kg) was narrowly beaten 2-3 by Chinese Taipei's Hsiao Wen Huang, while Akash (75kg) went down against Poland's Mateusz Urban by a similar 2-3 margin. Gitimoni also bowed out after suffering a 0-5 defeat to France's Maelys Richol in the women's 70kg category.

Results (all Indians):

* Nikhil (55kg) bt Kelvy Trindade (Brazil) 5-0

* Deepak (70kg) bt Sewon Okazawa (Japan) 5-0

* Saneh (65kg-W) bt Seon Sujin (South Korea) 4-1

* Malsawmtluanga (80kg) lost to Ashaish Hussein (Jordan) 1-4

* Mahi Lama (60kg-W) lost to Monkhor Namuun (Mongolia) 0-5

Day 4 Schedule (India):

* Minakshi (51kg-W) vs Natalia Kuczewska (Poland)

* Abhinash Jamwal (65kg) vs Mirzokhid Imamnazarov (Kyrgyzstan)

--IANS

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