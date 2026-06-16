June 16, 2026 11:41 PM हिंदी

Boxing World Cup: Jyoti, Prachi, Nikhil progress as India continue campaign in China

Boxing World Cup: Jyoti, Prachi, Nikhil progress as India continue campaign in China

New Delhi, Jun 16 (IANS) Indian boxers Jyoti, Prachi, and Nikhil emerged victorious on the second day of the Boxing World Cup (Stage 2) in China, advancing to the next round of their respective weight categories to be held at the Guiyang Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium in the city of Guiyang.

Competing in the women's 57kg category, Prachi registered a convincing 5-0 unanimous decision victory over the USA's Deborah Grant to move ahead in the competition.

Jyoti joined her in the next round after producing an equally dominant display in the women's 48kg division, defeating Mongolia's Enkh Amgalan Nomundari via a Referee Stops Contest (RSC) verdict in the second round. With this crucial win, Jyoti moved into the semifinals and confirmed a medal for the country. Nikhil also progressed further after securing a hard-fought 3-2 split decision victory over France's Christopher Hippocrate in the men's 55kg category.

Looking ahead to Day 3, five Indian boxers are scheduled to take the ring. Nikhil (55kg) will look to continue his winning momentum against Brazil's Kelvy Trindade, while Deepak (70kg) takes on Japan's Sewon Okazawa. Malsawmtluanga (80kg) will face Jordan's Ashaish Hussein. In the women's section, Saneh (65kg) squares off against South Korea's Seon Sujin, and Mahi Lama (60kg) clashes with Mongolia's Monkhor Namuun.

In other preliminary contests on day two, Poonam (54kg) was narrowly beaten 2-3 by Chinese Taipei's Hsiao Wen Huang, while Akash (75kg) went down against Poland's Mateusz Urban by a similar 2-3 margin. Gitimoni also bowed out after suffering a 0-5 defeat to France's Maelys Richol in the women's 70kg category.

Results (India):

* Prachi (57kg-W) bt Deborah Grant (USA) 5-0

* Nikhil (55kg) bt Christopher Hippocrate (France) 3-2

* Jyoti (48kg-W) bt Enkh Amgalan Nomundari (Mongolia) RSC

Round 2

* Poonam (54kg-W) lost to Hsiao Wen Huang (Chinese Taipei) 2-3

* Akash (75kg) lost to Mateusz Urban (Poland) 2-3

* Gitimoni (70kg-W) lost to Maelys Richol (France) 0-5

Day 3 Schedule (India):

* Nikhil (55kg) vs Kelvy Trindade (Brazil)

* Deepak (70kg) vs Sewon Okazawa (Japan)

* Malsawmtluanga (80kg) vs Ashaish Hussein (Jordan)

* Saneh (65kg-W) vs Seon Sujin (South Korea)

* Mahi Lama (60kg-W) vs Monkhor Namuun (Mongolia)

--IANS

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