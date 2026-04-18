Boney Kapoor gets emotional as daughter Anshula Kapoor gears up for her marriage

Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Bollywood filmmaker Boney Kapoor seems to have become emotional as his daughter Anshula Kapoor is all set to get married.

The filmmaker took to his social media account to share a picture of his daughter, in her candid moment and wrote, “My darling Anshula is getting sweeter before her marriage.”

The picture shared by Boney Kapoor on his social media account, shows Anshula seen sitting at a cafe, and clicking a picture of her dessert.

For the uninitiated, Anshula is all set to get married to longtime boyfriend, Rohan Thakkar.

In October, the Kapoor family had gathered together for the 'Gor Dhana' ceremony of Anshula Kapoor.

The social media influencer, a few weeks ago, was seen to be soaking in her pre-wedding festivities as she geared up for her bachelorette with her cousins in Seoul, South Korea.

Taking to her social media account, Anshula had shared a carousel of pictures from Seoul, giving a glimpse into her fun-filled and happening celebrations.

She had captioned the post as, “Seoulsters for life Bachelorette behavior with my OGs.”

On her most special day at the Gor Dhana ceremony, Anshula had paid an emotional tribute to her late mother, Mona Kapoor, during the most important moments of her life.

Anshula had ensured her mother's presence was felt in a special way by weaving her most used words, 'Rab Rakha', into her bridal choli.

The phrase was something that Mona Kapoor would often say to bless her children.

Sharing a post on her social media, Anshula wrote, 'She always said Rab Rakha, so I've carried it with me in this new chapter, stitched gently on my back, tucked safely in my heart, a reminder that she's still here, still watching, still my forever protector, my Ma.' Thank you, Arpita Mehta, for making sure these weren't just words on fabric but feelings woven into every thread, a promise, a prayer, a piece of her with me.”

For the uninitiated, Anshula is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and his first wife, the late Mona Kapoor. She is the younger sister of actor Arjun Kapoor.

–IANS

rd/