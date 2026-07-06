Boney Kapoor calls daughter Anshula Kapoor & Rohan Thakkar 'made for each other'

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Filmmaker Boney Kapoor called daughter Anshula Kapoor and son-in-law Rohan Thakkar 'made for each other'.

As Anshula and Roshan's wedding festivities are underway in full swing, Boney took to his official Instagram handle on Monday and dropped a couple of unseen photos from the Chooda and Mehendi ceremony.

In the primary photo from the album, Boney was seen adorably giving the bride-to-be a peck on the cheek.

The entire Kapoor clan, including brother Arjun, sisters, Janhvi, Khushi, and Shanaya, uncles Anil and Sanjay Kapoor came together to celebrate the upcoming nuptials, along with other members of the family.

Boney also penned an emotional note wishing Anshula and Rohan a happy married journey ahead.

He went on to write, "New journey begins for my genius pretty daughter Anshula With Rohan , who are made for each other , will surely make this journey happy eternally (sic)", along with red heart and hug emojis.

Meanwhile, Arjun enjoyed a memorable moment during Anshula's chooda ceremony as 'kaleeras’ landed on him.

Posting a glimpse of the chooda ceremony on social media, she wrote, "When the kaleera lands on your brother.. and he's happier than anyone else."

The clip showed Anshula shaking her ‘kaleeras’ over her seated unmarried friends and siblings, and a piece of the ornament fell on Arjun.

The '2 States' actor was also seen proudly flaunting the fallen kaleera with a broad smile on his face.

"I've never seen anyone so committed to getting chosen by a kalira! @arjunkapoor My fav part? The Kalira that fell on him said 'smile'!," Anshula added.

For those who do not know, the kaleera ceremony is a significant and fun pre-wedding tradition in North India. During the ceremony, the bride-to-be shakes her ‘kaleeras’ tied to her chooda over the heads of her unmarried siblings and friends. It is believed that the person on whom the kaleera falls will be getting married soon.

--IANS

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